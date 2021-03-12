EXCLUSIVE: NCSU mandatory diversity training includes 'whitesplaining,' toxic masculinity' and 'hate speech' lessons

North Carolina State University is requiring students to take an online diversity training, to which Campus Reform has gained exclusive access.



The training, "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Students," aims to equip "learners with the information and skills necessary to create a respectful and welcoming environment for everyone."



According to the university website, key topics in the training include "identity, selfhood, imposter syndrome, identity transitions, power, privilege, oppression, bias, respect, allyship and self-care."



In the training, for example, students are forced to participate in a quiz that is used to “spot” or recognize their privilege.



According to the training, privilege is described as “the set of advantages that a group gains when another group is stereotyped, stigmatized, or otherwise oppressed.”



The training states that "people with privilege" may use something called "tone-policing," where people attempt to shut others down based on their emotional state, then using it to negate their argument. People with privilege, according to the training, do this in order to "preserve the status quo."

In addition, students were given a rundown of what "hate speech" is.



"The American Bar Association defines hate speech as 'speech that offends, threatens, or insults groups, based on race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, disability, or other traits.'"



The training also defines "___splaining" as something that happens when "someone with privilege assumes they have expertise and starts explaining oppresison to a member of an oppressed group, rather than listening." The training continues to state that "whitesplaining" is "a form of racism"



North Carolina State University students have until April 1 to complete the training.



Campus Reform reached out to North Carolina State University for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

