Socialist students admit student loan cancellation isn't the end game. It's ALL debt.

The Young Democratic Socialists of America hosted a "Cancel ALL student debt" panel on Facebook, with one panelist citing the need for all debt, not just student loans, to be forgiven.



Emmaline Bennett, a student at Teachers College, Columbia University, hosted a panel for the Young Democratic Socialists of America Winter Conference preview.



The topic of the virtual seminar was “cancel all student debt" It featured panelists Astra Taylor, Luke Herrine, and Meleiza Figueroa.



Taylor is the author of Can’t Pay, Won’t Pay, and is an activist and co-founder of the Debt Collective. She spoke first about the socialist agenda and how it is linked to debt abolition.

“Why is this a socialist demand? So yeah, I'm a socialist and I see this as something that is part of a broader socialist politics," she said.



The Debt Collective was established based on previous campaigns in which Taylor has participated, including the Strike Debt Project called "Rolling Jubilee" which works to collect funds and buy debt for “pennies on the dollar.”



Astra continued by talking about her views on a socialist country, saying “for me, socialism is both a vision of the future and a vision of the world we want to live in.”



When asked by someone in the virtual audience about the legal basis for student debt cancellation, Luke Herrine, a Ph.D. in Law candidate at Yale University, chimed in stating that “the Department of Education has had the power since it was created to compromise or wave or release or modify claims against anybody, including claims against student debtors."

