EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Students SLAM Trump for 'kids in cages'...then find out Biden did it

Campus Reform Reporter Addison Smith asked students in Florida for their thoughts about President Donald Trump putting migrant children in what the left called "cages."

Amid the recent surge at the U.S. southern border as the result of President Joe Biden's loose immigration policies, the Biden administration has been placing children in tiny facilities with barred windows.

Campus Reform showed these photos to students, asking them what they thought of Trump's policies. It was only after hearing these students' responses that they were told these "cages" are actually what children are being housed in under President Joe Biden.

Watch the full video above to see their responses.

