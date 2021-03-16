Amazon continues academia's attacks on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

Amazon pulled a documentary featuring Supreme Court Justice and George Washington University Law School lecturer Clarence Thomas from its video streaming platform.

The documentary, titled, “Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words" and directed by Michael Pack, is no longer streaming on Amazon Prime’s video streaming platform. The decision to make the documentary unavailable was made during Black History Month while advertising other movies to celebrate Black History Month.

According to Fox News, the 4.9 out of 5-star documentary “Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words” on Amazon Prime is no longer available for streaming and now states, “This video is currently unavailable to watch in your location.” The description of the documentary states, “Although Clarence Thomas remains a controversial figure, few know him beyond his contentious confirmation battle.”

“But beyond the headlines, Thomas’ life is a classic American tale: born poor in the segregated South, only to become one of the most influential justices in the highest court in the land. Created Equal tells Thomas’ life story truly and fully, without cover-ups or distortions," the description states.

Thomas is currently listed as a professorial lecturer in law at the George Washington University Law School.

With over 1,500 reviews and 92 percent giving the documentary 5 stars on Amazon Prime, the streaming platform hasn’t given an explanation as to why streaming is no longer available.

Other documentaries such as “Anita” which tell the story of Anita Hill who accused Justice Thomas of sexual harassment before being sworn in as a Supreme Court Justice in 1991 are still available. The description states, “A profile of Anita Hill, the African-American lawyer who challenged Clarence Thomas’ nomination to the US Supreme Court and thus exposed the problem of sexual harassment to the world.”

The movie, “Confirmation” featuring Kerry Washington about the sexual harassment allegations is also available on Amazon Prime.

The removal of the documentary comes just one year after students at the University of Florida protested Justice Thomas teaching a First Amendment course on campus.

As previously reported by Campus Reform in January 2020, protestors held signs saying, “Believe survivors even when their abusers are powerful” and “A strong woman stands up for herself. A stronger woman stands up for everyone else. Thank you Professor Hill.” One student even stated, “Times have changed and he should not be welcome to campus.”

Buttons stating, “I believe Anita Hill” were handed out while protestors yelled, “One in three, believe me.”

Campus Reform also reported on one Ohio State University professor, Donna Ford, who said during an event in October at Texas A&M University at Commerce that Justice Thomas isn’t “authentically Black.”

