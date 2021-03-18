REPORT: UGA prof tells students 'do not draw from questionable sources' like Fox News. Use 'reliable' news like NY Times, CNN.

A conservative student organization on Wednesday criticized a University of Georgia ecology professor for instructing his students not to cite conservative news sources.

According to screenshots obtained by Young America's Foundation, Scott Connelly told his students in instructions for one class assignment, “Please do not draw from questionable sources such as National Inquirer, Fox News, OAN, blogs, etc."

Campus Reform has not independently confirmed the authenticity of the screenshots.

“Professor Connelly is one of many across the nation who let their own ideological biases take precedence in the classroom. Labeling conservative media outlets as ‘questionable,’ while touting left-leaning sources like CNN and the New York Times as ‘reliable’ for student usage is as blatant as bias gets in the classroom," YAF said.

Connelly, however, denied he was discriminating against conservative viewpoints.

“This has absolutely nothing to do with ‘conservative media outlets,’” he told YAF. "This has to do with scientifically accurate news pieces that focus on the topic we are studying.”

He also claimed that outlets like The New York Times, CNN, and the BBC offer better coverage of science news.

“If a student were able to find an appropriate article from any news source they may use that, although it will be much easier to complete the assignment in a reasonable amount of time if students start with the reliable news organizations that I suggested, which have run countless articles that are scientifically factually correct and also address the topic we are studying.”

According to Media Bias Fact Check, CNN has the same amount of "left bias" as Fox News has "right bias." The New York Times, according to Media Bias Fact Check, has "left of center" bias.

"Overall, we rate CNN left biased based on editorial positions that consistently favor the left, while straight news reporting falls left-center through bias by omission. We also rate them Mixed for factual reporting due to several failed fact checks by TV hosts," Media Bias Fact Check states.

Campus Reform asked Connelly and the University of Georgia to comment for this story but did not hear back in time for publication.