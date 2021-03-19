Ivy League pockets millions from COVID stimulus as endowments reach record values

Among the biggest winners in the recently passed $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill were elite Ivy League institutions, some of whose endowments are more than the Gross Domestic Product of some countries.

Each of these colleges and universities will pocket millions of dollars from the legislation despite that the values of their endowments, save Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, increased during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cornell University- $33 million

Endowment: $7.2 billion (2019: $7.3 billion)

Columbia University- $32.9 million

Endowment: $11.26 billion (2019: $10.95 billion)

University of Pennsylvania- $26.3 million

Endowment: $14.9 billion (2019: $14.7 billion)

Harvard University- $25.4 million

Endowment: $41.9 billion (2019: $40.9 billion)

Yale University- $17.3 million

Endowment: $31.2 billion (2019: $30.3 billion)

Brown University- $12.5 million

Endowment: $4.7 billion (2019: $4.2 billion)

Princeton University- $12.1 million

Endowment: $26.6 billion (2019: $26.1 billion)

Dartmouth College- $8.7 million

Endowment: $6 billion (2019: $5.7 billion)

