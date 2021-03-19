Ivy League pockets millions from COVID stimulus as endowments reach record values
Ivy League universities will receive millions of dollars as a result of the recently-passed COVID-19 stimulus bill.
In Fiscal Year 2020, all but one of the eight Ivy League institutions reported considerable growth in their already billion-dollar endowments.
Among the biggest winners in the recently passed $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill were elite Ivy League institutions, some of whose endowments are more than the Gross Domestic Product of some countries.
Each of these colleges and universities will pocket millions of dollars from the legislation despite that the values of their endowments, save Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, increased during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cornell University- $33 million
Endowment: $7.2 billion (2019: $7.3 billion)
Columbia University- $32.9 million
Endowment: $11.26 billion (2019: $10.95 billion)
University of Pennsylvania- $26.3 million
Endowment: $14.9 billion (2019: $14.7 billion)
Harvard University- $25.4 million
Endowment: $41.9 billion (2019: $40.9 billion)
Yale University- $17.3 million
Endowment: $31.2 billion (2019: $30.3 billion)
Brown University- $12.5 million
Endowment: $4.7 billion (2019: $4.2 billion)
Princeton University- $12.1 million
Endowment: $26.6 billion (2019: $26.1 billion)
Dartmouth College- $8.7 million
Endowment: $6 billion (2019: $5.7 billion)
