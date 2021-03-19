EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Sen. Ted Cruz on cancel culture, student loans, trans sports & China

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) spoke with Campus Reform recently about federal higher education policy, including proposed changes to Title IX, the latest $40 billion allocated for colleges and universities, and how cultural forces are shaping the college experience. He also addressed current proposals to forgive up to $50,000 in student loan debt per borrower.

Cruz said Senate Democrats are not at all concerned with being fair to the students who decided to stay in-state for college or seek out scholarships rather than incur exorbitant student loan debt. He noted that forgiving student loans would penalize America's lowest earners to the benefit of some of the country's highest earners.

Cruz touched on his own college experience and advised today's students to seek out opportunities to have their opinions challenged. He spoke highly of experiences that led him to engage with the other side of an issue, and shared insight on how cancel culture harms everyone.

The Texas senator also called out the Chinese Communist Party's influence on American college campuses and warned against the dangers of allowing individuals who are biological males to compete in women's sports.

