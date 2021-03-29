WATCH: Purdue paid Robin DiAngelo $7k for virtual event discussing the 'racism and manipulation of White people'

Purdue University paid scholar Robin DiAngelo $7,000 for a two-hour virtual event.



Purdue hosted DiAngelo — a leading critical race theorist and author of bestselling White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism — for a conversation entitled “Pursuing Racial Justice Together.”



According to a contract obtained by Campus Reform, Purdue paid DiAngelo $7,000 for the one-hour event. The fee also covered half an hour of technology check preceding the event and a half-hour meet-and-greet following the event.

DiAngelo clarified by stating “I am not one to say the real oppression is class and if we address class we will eliminate race. Absolutely not. I think if you center racism in your analysis, you'll hit everything else. But if you don't center racism, you won't address race.



At another point in the event, DiAngelo accused Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas of upholding structural racism.



“Black people can absolutely uphold a system that oppresses Black people, and they can benefit from upholding that system,” she explained. “And I'm just gonna say, Clarence Thomas might be an example of someone who absolutely helps enact policies and practices that are racist or have racist outcomes. But who does that serve?"



DiAngelo also stated that she strives to “be less White” in response to her upbringing as a White person.



“I was socialized as a White person. So I was socialized to be uneducated on race, I was socialized to be basically ignorant on race, but I was also socialized to have a really strong opinion and be very arrogant about how valid it was,” she said. “I was socialized to be silent and complicit to protect other people's racism, right? So to be less White means to break with those aspects of Whiteness that are oppressive, because I am White, and it's a both-end that I'm not gonna be out of."



