University researcher: ‘Intelligence is a White man’s mythology’

A University of Cincinnati graduate assistant wrote that “intelligence is a White man’s mythology.”

“Stop calling your female colleagues ‘smart,’ or ‘clever,’ or ‘brilliant,’” wrote Mel Andrews, who studies cognition and evolution. “It’s sexist and infantilising… it shouldn’t be surprising to you in 2021 that women are capable of thought.”

Stop calling your female colleagues “smart,” or “clever,” or “brilliant.” It’s sexist and infantilising. You would never, ever stress how “truly bright” Brandom is when recommending A Spirit of Trust. It shouldn’t be surprising to you in 2021 that women are capable of thought. — Mel Andrews (@bayesianboy) February 24, 2021

“You’re doing the same thing when you describe your Black and Latino students as ‘very bright,’” added Andrews.

[RELATED: Harvard Business School Club of NY cancels speaker from...cancel culture talk: report]

“Intelligence is a White man’s mythology. A phantasmal concept. A non-referring term. Syncategorematic,” she wrote.

Indicating that her post was entirely serious, Andrews posted an excerpt from a chapter that she wrote for a book entitled Handbook of Parenting. She cited works claiming that “more than a century of wanton reductionism and definitional vagueness in the study of intelligence and human potential has perpetuated a stratified social order and obscured the true dynamic complexity and diversity of human cognitive development.”

Don’t believe me that intelligence is fake? Here are excerpts from a chapter I coauthored. This was my contribution: pic.twitter.com/JCQlfbXKIF — Mel Andrews (@bayesianboy) February 24, 2021

[RELATED: 2+2=5? Bill Gates funnels $1 MILLION to push 'math is racist' narrative]

Andrews’ most recent research paper received several thousand downloads.

Campus Reform reached out to Andrews for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @BenZeisloft