EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Students admit COVID 'relief' bill isn't really about COVID

On March 11, President Joe Biden signed a whopping $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill. As Americans have already begun receiving their $1,400 stimulus checks, many have criticized the "relief" bill for allocating a relatively small portion of the money to citizens. In addition, according to Fox News, only 10 percent of the $1.9 trillion was directed toward "public health."

Campus Reform went to the University of Florida to see what students were planning on spending their checks on, and to get their reactions to the minuscule amount of public health aid put forward in the package.

Several students said that they were planning on saving or investing the money from their stimulus checks because they didn’t need it for anything else.

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Students SLAM Trump for 'kids in cages'...then find out Biden did it]

Once Campus Reform told students that only 10 percent of the relief bill was allocated toward public health, students admitted that the bill was severely flawed.

“I don’t really understand the reasoning behind having only 10 percent of it go towards public health,” one student told Campus Reform.

“I think a bill needed to be passed, but I don’t think this was the right bill,” another admitted.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @OphelieJacobson