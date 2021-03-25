EXCLUSIVE: University of Arkansas pays communist speaker over $200 per minute. Take a look at the total bill.

Angela Davis, a self-proclaimed communist, was paid $20,000 by the University of Arkansas to speak for 90 minutes, 20-30 minutes of which she was to take questions.

Under the Freedom of Information Act, Campus Reform obtained an agreement between the university and Davis, showing that $20,000 was paid to Davis for the event on February 16.

The $20,000 for Davis came directly from student tuition through the student activities fee, according to an email from Rebecca Morrison, the public information officer at the University of Arkansas.

Davis was hosted by the Distinguished Lectures Committee. The committee is led by students and aims to bring “dynamic and pertinent speakers to bring to the University of Arkansas campus.”

