WATCH: Bill Maher slams 'era of re-segregation that’s coming from the left'

Long-time liberal late-night host Bill Maher went against neo-segregation that has been increasingly common on college campuses such as through separate dorms, and separate graduation ceremonies.

During a conversation with data analyst David Shor, Maher discussed how slogans like “defund the police” were damaging Democratic outcomes in elections. While discussing “geographic sorting,” Maher stated that America was “entering an era of re-segregation that’s coming from the left.”

Maher would go on to state that “on many college campuses, there are separate dorms, separate Black dorms, graduation ceremonies, stuff like that.” Maher then questioned how that would “affect elections in the future."

Campus Reform just recently reported on Columbia University's plans for six separate graduation ceremonies in addition to the main commencement ceremony. The University of California-Berkeley, likewise, is planning a separate graduation ceremony for Black students, in addition to its main commencement.

Shor further elaborated state that “most nonwhite voters are not liberal,” going on to state that most voters don’t share liberal values, and that means they “should try to meet people with the values that they actually hold and we should talk to them about issues that they care about.”

Maher has been a long-time opponent of "woke" culture.

In a different segment, Maher touched on the issue of “equality of outcome.” Maher stated, “equality of outcomes, as opposed to equality of opportunities, we used to call that by another name, trophy syndrome.”

Years ago, Maher even hosted a segment entitled “Liberals vs Free Speech.” The conversation revolved around Charles Murray’s visit to Middlebury College. Maher, although disagreeing with Murray, stated that the best way to fight that “is to debate him, and bring up points that you can actually look up in books.”

He would go on to state “that’s not what we saw at Middlebury.

