FSU class on the 'History of Karen' uses KKK photo to promote class on 'White womanhood'

An upcoming class at Florida State University promises to examine the “weaponizing” of White womanhood. According to a flyer for the summer 2021 section of WST 4930, the discussion will cover the “History of Karen.”



The poster includes a cartoon portraying an emoji-character with a stereotypical hairstyle alongside an image of women draped in Klan hoods.

The poster also prominently features a quote attributed to New York Times columnist Charles Blow.

“The activation of white terror is a white woman’s soft power,” the poster reads. “We like to masculinize white supremacy, to presume it reeks of testosterone, when in fact, it is just as likely to be spritzed by perfume.”

The course advertises a syllabus of books including Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall, Too Fat, Too Slutty, Too Loud: The Rise and Reign of the Unruly Woman by Anne Helen Peterson, and Eloquent Rage: A Black Feminist Discovers Her Superpower by Brittney Cooper, on whom Campus Reform previously reported after she said "F*ck each and every Trump supporter."



The course is slated to be taught by Megan Martinez. According to her profile, “she primarily researches the history of racial violence and racial inequality in the US and its legacies.”

Florida State University and Martinez did not respond to a request for comment by Campus Reform.



