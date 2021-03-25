Clemson University students fight to ban 'racist' Tomi Lahren from campus

Students at Clemson University in South Carolina are calling on the school to ban Fox News conservative personality Tomi Lahren from a Turning Point USA conference set to take place on the campus on April 8.

Students say that Lahren’s past criticism of the Black Lives Matter organization disqualifies her from speaking on campus.

“We are committed to creating a more equal, fair and inclusive environment on our campus,” said the Clemson University College Democrats on March 11, “Statements made by Ms. Lahren, especially those concerning the Black Lives Matter movement, are divisive and hateful.”

The university’s chapter of the Young Democratic Socialists of America is speaking out too, saying that it is “disgusted by Clemson University’s behavior on welcoming a homophobic, xenophobic, racist speaker such as Tomi Lahren from Clemson’s campus.”

And junior Summer Shaw started a petition demanding that “Clemson University bans her from our university.” It’s been signed by more than 3,900 people.

Megan Kinner, a Clemson student and sports editor of the campus newspaper The Tiger, responded to the protestors' demand in an opinion-editorial, saying, "One of the most fundamental principles to our great nation and to democracy itself is freedom of speech."

"Whether you like Tomi Lahren or not, she has a right to come speak at Clemson University for Turning Point USA’s 'Back the Blue' event," Kinner added.

"College is a place where we are supposed to meet people from different walks of life and expose ourself to new ideas and beliefs," she continued, "We should not be living in echo chambers. How can we make progress, unite the country and even grow as individuals if we only listen to those we already agree with?"

