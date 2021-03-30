WATCH: Vanderbilt prof says Republicans would deny water to Jesus dying on the cross

Vanderbilt University Professor Michael Eric Dyson said during an MSNBC segment on Friday that Republicans would deny Jesus a glass of water while he was dying on the cross.

The segment aired on MSNBC host Joy Reid’s show. Toward the end of the segment, Reid asked Dyson if he thought President Joe Biden supported ending the filibuster so that the thin Democrat majority could push through more controversial legislation.

“I think he’s contemplating it seriously when he sees the consequences,” Dyson responded. “What he needs to do is fill these busters with some fear of the government. These are the kind of people that would pass a law to keep Jesus from getting a cup of water while he’s dying on the cross.”

[RELATED: Vanderbilt class of 800+ students forced to choose between calling Constitution racist or losing grade points]

Dyson tweeted a clip of the interview, along with a clarification that he was specifically referring to the Georgia Republicans who just passed a new voter ID law.

My unapologetically dramatic comments meant to bring down a hammer on the vicious anti- democratic GA Republicans: “These are the kind of people who would pass a law to keep Jesus from getting a cup of water while he’s dying on the Cross.” ⁦@JoyAnnReid⁩ ⁦@thereidout⁩ pic.twitter.com/1bsPiFvgKH — Michael Eric Dyson (@MichaelEDyson) March 26, 2021

“My unapologetically dramatic comments meant to bring down a hammer on the vicious anti-democratic GA Republicans,” he tweeted.

Earlier in the segment, Reid asked Dyson for his thoughts on the new law. Dyson then said the law should be viewed through a lens of “Jim Crow-ology.”

“This is Jim Crow, this is Jane Crow, this is their kids, this is the nesting of white supremacy. And if we’re trying to pretend we don’t know, this is the weaponization of conspiracy theory, and it now has come to the place where we find so reprehensible,” Dyson added. “The real religion — the real politics in America is whiteness and whiteness unhinged.”

Follow the author of this article: Addison Pummill