Ibram Kendi brings his 'antiracist book festival' back to BU

Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research is hosting its second annual “National Antiracist Book Festival” in April.

According to the event’s description, it is “the first and only book festival that brings together, showcases, and celebrates the nation’s leading antiracist writers and helps to prepare the writers of tomorrow.”

Ticket sales — which range from $10 to $250 — will “go towards the work of the BU Center for Antiracist Research.” The event will be hosted entirely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ibram X. Kendi — Boston University professor and founder of the Center for Antiracist Research — will speak at the event. Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza will also be featured.

Brittney Cooper, who authored Eloquent Rage: A Black Feminist Discovers Her Superpower, will likewise participate in the event. Her book’s description states that “anger is a powerful source of energy that can give us the strength to keep on fighting.”

“Far too often, Black women’s anger has been caricatured into an ugly and destructive force that threatens the civility and social fabric of American democracy,” reads the book’s description. “But Cooper shows us that there is more to the story than that. Black women’s eloquent rage is what makes Serena Williams such a powerful tennis player. It’s what makes Beyoncé’s girl power anthems resonate so hard. It’s what makes Michelle Obama an icon.”

George Washington University professor David Silverman, who wrote This Land Is Their Land: The Wampanoag Indians, Plymouth Colony, and the Troubled History of Thanksgiving, will also speak. The book encourages readers to tell a fuller history of Thanksgiving, including the end of the peace treaty between the English settlers and Native Americans.

Campus Reform reached out to Boston University for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.