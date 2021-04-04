Jacobson sounds off on higher ed’s war against Christianity: ‘What a shame’

On the latest episode of the Campus Countdown, Campus Reform's Ophelie Jacobson sounded off on Vanderbilt University professor Michael Eric Dyson who said Republicans would deny water to Jesus dying on the cross during an MSNBC segment reacting to Georgia's newly passed election security law that disallows sone people and groups from handing out food and water to voters in line.

Jacobson criticized the professor for his comments.

“Our higher education institutions continue to attack Christians and attack Christianity in general,” Jacobson said in response to Dyson’s comments, questioning what the motivations are behind professors who espouse such sentiments.

“When you have professors going on national TV saying anti-Christian things and anti-Republican sentiments, it makes you wonder: What is the real motivation of these universities and of these professors?”

Jacobson urged universities to "take a step back" and examine the political polarization being fueled by their employees.

“It’s time for these universities to really take a step back and look at what they’re accomplishing by hiring these professors who go on national TV and say these types of things.”

In the rest of the Campus Countdown, Jacobson celebrated the vindication of a professor who refused to refer to students by their preferred pronouns and exposed the ASU dean who insisted that grading students’ writing is a form of white supremacy.

