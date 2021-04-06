'Just stop giving Atlanta sports,' Woke prof gets his wish when MLB moves All-Star game

A professor at Miami University in Ohio praised the commissioner of Major League Baseball Friday for removing the All-Star Game from the state of Georgia.

Writing in Forbes on April 2, Profess­or Terence Moore said thatMLB Commissioner Rob Manfred’s decision to relocate the All-Star game to Coors Field in Denver, Colorado advanced civil rights.

Manfred was motivated by disputed claims of Georgia lawmakers’ passing ‘racist’ voter integrity laws.

"For the first time since...just shy of forever, Major League Baseball officials did something huge when it came to civil rights," Moore wrote, "Not only that, but they did so without…pretending they’ve at least hummed ‘We shall overcome.’”

Moore recently called for excluding Georgia from all sports events "that stimulate the local economy” in an essay published at CNN. He proposed punishing Republican lawmakers by targeting the local economy of the city of Atlanta, which is predominantly Black.

"Atlanta likes getting sports stuff," he wrote on March 29, "Just stop giving Atlanta sports."

Republicans "know the state's whole economy begins and ends with Atlanta," he continued, "We can start by stripping Atlanta of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game, which is set to take place in the city in July."

Moore then accused Republicans of living in the past.

"Until you and your supporters realize the 19th century was two centuries ago, everybody, from Delta Airlines and Coca-Cola in corporate America to the headquarters of the National Football League and Major League Soccer around various sports leagues, should boycott the state of Georgia in general --and Atlanta in particular."

But Republican Governor of Georgia, Jack Kemp, says those clamoring to cancel his state aren’t making sense.

“Georgia has 17 days of in-person early voting including two option Sundays, Colorado has 15,” he said on Tuesday, “[From] what I’m being told, they also have a photo ID requirement. So, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me.”

Professor Moore wants the MLB to make similar gestures based on progressive ideology in the future.

“Oh, and the Braves still haven’t banned the offensive tomahawk chop chant from their games,” he said, “but that’s another story.”

