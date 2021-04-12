Chinese state media is not happy after university think tank reveals CCP's human rights violations
Fairfax University of America’s foreign policy think tank detailed the Chinese Communist Party’s breaches of the Geneva Convention.
Chinese state media was not happy.
Chinese state media released a hit piece on Fairfax University of America’s foreign policy think tank after it discussed China’s human rights infringements.
In a policy report, Fairfax University of America’s Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy released “the first independent expert application of the 1948 Genocide Convention to the ongoing treatment of the Uyghurs in China.”
The think tank invited “dozens of experts in international law, genocide studies, Chinese ethnic policies, and the region” to examine “all available evidence that could be collected and verified from public Chinese State communications, leaked Chinese State communications, eye-witness testimony, and open-source research methods.”
The report concluded that the People’s Republic of China bears responsibility “for committing genocide against the Uyghurs in breach of the 1948 Convention.” Pointing to the Chinese Communist Party’s deliberate actions in killing members of the group, inflicting serious bodily harm, and preventing births, the report concluded that China has the “intent to destroy, in whole or in part” the Uyghur ethnic group under the framework of the Geneva Convention.
Global Times — a Chinese media outlet under the thumb of the nation’s central government — questioned the Newlines Institute’s independence.
“A so-called US ‘think tank’ recently released report to stigmatize China on Xinjiang affairs and hype the rumor of ‘genocide’ with cooked-up evidence, and Chinese analysts said on Wednesday that this ‘think tank’ is actually lying to the international community and it's actually an institute that serves specific political forces rather than an independent and neutral institute,” alleged the article.
Continuing in its liberal use of scare-quotes, Global Times said that “this ‘think tank’ is talking lies to create a sensation in the international community, which indicates that it is not a pure academic think tank but one with very strong political bias and is aligned with certain forces in the US and Western society to demonize and attack China, Chinese observers noted.”
The outlet added that Chinese experts believe “the intent of hyping Xinjiang ‘genocide’ reports is very insidious as they are also trying to instigating the relationship between Muslims and Chinese society, so as to make Muslim countries stand by those who hold tough to China.”
Campus Reform reached out to Fairfax University of America for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.
