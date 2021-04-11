EXCLUSIVE: UW-La Crosse shells out $5,000 for speech from transgender activist

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse paid $5,000 to a transgender activist for two hours of speaking time.



According to a contract obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, Campus Reform learned that the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse paid Alok Vaid-Menon — an “internationally acclaimed gender non-conforming writer, performer, and public speaker” — for a talk on February 16 about the activist's new book Beyond the Binary.



The book encourages readers to “see gender not in black and white, but in full color.” Vaid-Menon draws upon experience “as a gender-nonconforming artist” to show that “gender is a malleable and creative form of expression.”



“The only limit is your imagination,” says the book’s description.



The contract obtained by Campus Reform states that Vaid-Menon was paid $5,000 to speak for a total of two hours on the evening of February 16. The event included a forty-minute period of questions and answers, as well as a meeting with “Queer and Trans, Black, Indigenous, and other students and staff of color.”

According to the university’s Pride Center, Vaid-Menon told students that “true freedom isn’t choosing from pre-selected, societally-accepted options, but writing in your own option for who you are.”

“Transness is strength and the trans community is powerful,” he also said.

Months earlier, the University of Wisconsin-Madison paid Robin DiAngelo — the author of bestselling critical race theory book White Fragility — $12,750 for a two-day speaking event.

Campus Reform reached out to the University of Wisconsin La-Crosse for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.



