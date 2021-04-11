Campus newspaper editor-in-chief: An ‘intersectional’ feminist is the ‘only kind of feminist that matters’





The editor-in-chief of the student newspaper at Point Park University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania accused Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) of not being a "true intersectional feminist," because she voted against a $15 per hour federal minimum wage.

On March 10, just two short days after International Women’s Day concluded, Jordyn Hronec published a piece titled ‘The Problem with ‘Girl Bosses,’’ in which she discussed the issues that exist in “girl boss” culture.



“I, as the Editor-in-Chief of this newspaper, am a certified girl boss. And on the day that I am writing this, it is International Women’s Day. So it’s the perfect time to discuss the problems that exist within ‘girl boss’ cultures,” starts Hronec.



The opinion piece focuses on Sinema’s recent vote against a rise in the federal minimum wage and her opinion about what feminism should truly embrace.



“Sinema’s ‘no’ vote was significant because she was one of eight Democratic senators who voted ‘no,’ along with the Republicans, and the amendment failed as it missed the threshold filibuster mark of 60 ‘yes’s by two. It was also significant for the manner in which it was done. In the video, Sinema happily gave a wordless thumbs down before walking out of the chamber,” states Hronec.

After Sinema received backlash regarding the way she voted, Hannah Hurley, the press secretary for Sen. Sinema, said that the commentary surrounding the vote "does not belong in a serious media outlet.”



“Commentary about a female senator’s body language, clothing, or physical demeanor does not belong in a serious media outlet," Hurley said.

Hronec took issue with that statement, stating that it's "tone deaf."

“This statement, which blames the criticism towards Sinema on sexism, is tone deaf. The criticism directed towards Sinema is not due to the femininity in her body language, the clothes she was wearing or the fact that she identifies as a woman. Sinema is being criticized because she voted to deny hard working Americans better wages," Hronec wrote.



To conclude her piece, Hronec wrote, “It is not enough to advocate for the rights of women. To be a true intersectional feminist—the only kind of feminist that matters—you must advocate for the rights of trans women, women of color, disabled women and women in the LGBTQ+ community. And you must advocate for progressive policy-making that rejects systemic racism and sexism.”



Campus Reform reached out to Hronec, who declined to comment.



