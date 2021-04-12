‘Maybe try praying it to Satan or Lil Nas X’: Smith SHREDS theology professor for praying to God to ‘hate white people’

In the latest episode of the Campus Countdown, Video Reporter Addison Smith called out Chanequa Walker-Barnes, a theology professor at Mercer University, for praying to God to help her "hate white people."

Smith cited several Bible verses in the podcast, including John 13:34, “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another.”

"‘I don’t think God is going to answer this theology professor’s prayer… Maybe try praying it to Satan or Lil Nas X," Smith said in response to the professor’s "disturbing" comments.

Smith also criticized Oregon University for paying $25,000 to the 1619 project’s Nikole Hannah-Jones for a single lecture, and pointed out the hypocrisy of the MLB moving their All-Star game out of Atlanta -- a majority black city -- to Denver, which has a population that is only 9 percent black.

