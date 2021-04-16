UMKC promotes ‘Angry White Men and How They Ruined the World’

Students at the University of Missouri-Kansas City launched a podcast called “Angry White Men and How They Ruined the World.”

The podcast — which is hosted on the university’s official website — exists to “delve into famous terrible men from history who tarnished society’s name.”

The cover photo for “Angry White Men and How They Ruined the World” included images of George Washington, Mitch McConnell, Ronald Reagan, Andrew Jackson, and other White men with their eyes covered with red X’s.

After student hosts Ciara and Angel introduced themselves according to their racial identities, they began discussing the legacy of Pope Benedict IV.

[RELATED: Prof decries diversity efforts as 'performance' of being the 'good type' of White people]

"Him being a Catholic pope, it's not what you think,” asserted Angel. Referring to Benedict IV’s youth upon ascending to the papacy, Angel said that “there were no children being diddled here, because he was just a child himself.”

"Nothing says 'pope' like committing war crimes,” he added in reference to Benedict IV’s legacy.

Ciara compared Benedict IV to Donald Trump.

"I'm pretty sure Trump was a pretty religious dude, so maybe this was the inspiration,” quipped Angel in response.

Later, Angel added that "Nothing says 'pope' like just a little bit of illegal stuff... I mean, God says it's okay."

[RELATED: 'Maybe' conservatism is a 'euphemism for white supremacy,’ Syracuse prof states during 'White Rage' panel]

Campus Reform repeatedly asked the University of Missouri-Kansas City’s media relations team to clarify whether the podcast was directly affiliated with the university.

No response was received in time for publication.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @BenZeisloft