While spending millions on luxury homes, BLM co-founder told college students that capitalism is 'more tragic' than COVID-19

Black Lives Matter co-founder and self-described Marxist Patrisse Cullors — who has accumulated over $3 million in luxury real estate in recent years — told college students just last summer that “capitalism" is "more tragic" than COVID-19.

In March, Cullors purchased a $1.4 million home in Topanga Canyon, California — a town near Malibu in which less than 2 percent of the population is African-American. The property features “soaring ceilings, skylights and plenty of windows,” as well as a guesthouse.

According to the New York Post, Cullors also purchased a $415,000 home outside of Atlanta last year. In 2016, she purchased a three-bedroom home in Inglewood for $510,000, and in 2018, she acquired a four-bedroom home in South Los Angeles for $590,000. The values of the latter two properties have appreciated to $800,000 and $720,000, respectively.

She has also reportedly eyed homes in Nassau priced between $5 million and $20 million.

Despite her large expenditures on luxury real estate holdings, the social activist decried capitalism to an audience of college students as recently as last summer.

Between luxury home purchases, Cullors told college students on at least one occasion that capitalism is "tragic."

In August, Campus Reform revealed via exclusive video comments that Cullors made to students at the Pennsylvania State University Programming Association — a group that "brings amazing live entertainment to students with your student activity fee!"

“While the COVID-19 illness is tragic, what’s more tragic is capitalism. What’s more tragic is racism,” remarked Cullors. “What’s more tragic is our inability to actually create a safety net for communities that are most attacked in this moment by both the crisis and the pandemic of racism, but also the crisis and pandemic of COVID-19.”

Cullors — whose newest real estate holding is far from urban Los Angeles — also spoke highly of business owners who will “take that L” as their property is destroyed in riots, so that “black lives matter someday.”

