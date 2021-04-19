Want to work in the University of Utah’s gym? Better bring your ‘racial equity’ creds.

A University of Utah campus recreation job posting demands that applicants “promote racial equity and inclusivity.”

The university published a job ad for a Campus Recreation Director of Student Services who is able to “nurture the habit of using a racial equity lens in the operation of the department.” The successful candidate will earn between $90,000 and $115,300 annually.

The candidate must also be able to develop “an efficient diverse department by recruiting, hiring, training, retaining, evaluating and providing development opportunities for all Campus Recreation Services staff members.”

The candidate must also be “knowledgeable about Diversity, Equity and Inclusion best practices as they relate to the mission of the department and university as a whole” and facilitate “a work environment that encourages knowledge of, respect for, and development of skills to engage with those of other cultures or backgrounds.”

Indeed, at least five of the nineteen job responsibilities are directly related to diversity or cultural sensitivity.

A student affairs employee at the University of Utah — who told Campus Reform that “having my name attached to anything critical of racial equity would have detrimental effects on my career” — noted how “the posting lists ‘promote racial equity’ is listed first, meaning that it was most important to the job posting.”

“This issue with this is that student affairs professionals are not and should not be activists,” the employee explained. “For a public institution to institute a purity test and ask their employees to promote and implement a divisive ideology should be unacceptable.”

The employee also believes that generally speaking, “the university is sacrificing their stated mission on the altar of wokeness” by emphasizing “social justice activism over intellectual development of students and in this instance, effective management of their rec center.”

Campus Reform has repeatedly reported on universities’ fascination with ensuring that administrators address race relations. In many cases, universities have hired vice presidents and directors of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Campus Reform reached out to the University of Utah for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.

