Asian-American student demands following recent incidents mirror Black students' demands post George Floyd

Duke University students released a list of demands to address alleged anti-Asian racism on campus.

Asian-American students at the university wrote that an email from Duke President Vincent Price about the rise in perceived anti-Asian hate was “disingenuous and perfunctory” since “Price has moved little to none with tangible actions in addressing xenophobic, racial biases and hate crimes against the Asian and Asian American community, especially at Duke.”

The authors state that “community members are disappointed and angered at the lack of intention and care” from administrators. Accordingly, they released several pages’ worth of demands.

Though Duke created its Asian American and Diaspora Studies Program in 2018, the students demanded that the school “institutionalize” an ethnic studies department. This move would “empower students and faculty to critically engage with and navigate systems of power, ensure that Duke has an institutionalized commitment to these critical studies, and push forth Duke’s commitment to anti-racism.”

Similarly, the students demanded an increased “availability of mental health resources and support” specifically for “students of color and other marginalized communities.”

The authors also want more robust hate and bias penalties in Duke’s student conduct policies.

“Duke must update the Duke Community Standard and Office of Student Conduct’s Undergraduate Policies to explicitly address discriminatory, marginalizing, and oppressive conduct by recognized student groups,” wrote the students.

The list — both in content and tone — is remarkably similar to demands published across the United States following the death of George Floyd.

At the University of Pennsylvania, for instance, a group called Police Free Penn issued a document that began with an indictment toward the administration and concluded with a lengthy list of recommended reforms.

More recently, the Black Student Union at DePaul University demanded more resources for minority students following the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

