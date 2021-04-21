SUNY Geneseo announces new dorm 'for Students of Color'

The State University at New York Geneseo has announced their newest addition the school’s Umoja House, a dorm "for students of color."



The Umoja House Living Learning Community will open for the Fall 2021 semester. According to the Geneseo Umoja page, those living in the dorm will "support" students of color on campus by planning and hosting events, and will "examine the impact of social justice leaders and movements on current events."



[RELATED: Cornell charges students $1,800 for racially-segregated rock climbing class, frantically scrubs website when confronted]



Members will also take part in a discussion series surrounding "race/ethnicity and politics, media, health, etc."



[RELATED: Smith blasts Columbia University for segregated graduations: 'The Left doesn't actually care about racism']

“The space is meant as a recharging station for students of color,” SUNY director of multicultural programs and services Sasha Eloi-Evans said. “The hope is that students will live together, form a community, and, because of those connections, be more engaged and invested in the institution. They then feel more confident about participating in other aspects of campus life and leadership roles—they aren’t just on campus, they’re in campus.”

SUNY Geneseo Associate Director of Residence Life for Educational Initiatives Meg Reitz reasoned that “Part of the goal in supporting BIPOC students is giving them a place where they don’t feel like they have to put on a different face."



Campus Reform reached out to Evans, Reitz, and the university for commnt, but has not yet received a response.



Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @Jess__Custodio







