EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Students SLAM Biden for ‘playing politics’ with border wall

Recently, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced the Biden administration may resume construction on Trump’s border wall, in order to fill in “gaps”, according to The Washington Times.

On the campaign trail, then candidate Biden pledged not to build “another foot” of Trump’s border wall. As the Biden administration has seemingly flip-flopped on various immigration policies, Campus Reform’s Video Reporter Addison Smith went to American University to get students' reactions.

Students were not pleased to hear of Biden’s potential resuming of border wall construction, and agreed that he has been ‘playing politics’ rather than taking America’s best interest into account.

Watch the full video above.

