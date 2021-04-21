VIDEO: Students CONDEMN BLM after they learn where their money is REALLY going

Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter organization, has been under intense scrutiny over her multimillion-dollar, luxury home spending spree.

But how much do college students know about this?

Campus Reform reporter Ophelie Jacobson and correspondent Leana Dippie showed students pictures of Cullors’ four mansions, but they didn’t tell them who they belonged to.

Students guessed that the mansions belonged to high-caliber politicians like Speaker Nancy Pelosi or former President Barack Obama. After Jacobson and Dippie revealed that the owner of all four was Cullors, students were shocked, and quickly began to think twice about supporting BLM.

Watch the full video above to see their full reactions.

