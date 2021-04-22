Ohio State students occupy student union, demand school cut ties with Columbus police

Several hundred Ohio State University students and community members demanded an end to the school's contracts with Columbus Police by staging a sit-in at the Ohio Union followed by a march to the state Capitol.

According to The Lantern, the college's student newspaper, the group is demanding that the university cut ties with Columbus Police. Speakers at the event reportedly criticized the police for not enforcing a statewide curfew and instead sledding with students one night in February, and for their response to a block party called "Chitt Fest" that spiraled into a riot, causing property destruction and flipping cars.

[RELATED: Georgetown students demand to abolish campus police, even with DC crime on the rise]

Pranav Jani, an associate English professor, shared a video of the protest on Twitter.

Hundreds occupying the Ohio Union to protest police murder #makhiabryant #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/UvOM2Qg4Ok — Pranav Jani (@redguju) April 21, 2021

Benjamin McKean, an associate political science professor, posted images of the event on his Twitter feed.

Students are now occupying the Ohio Union to demand @OhioState cut ties with @ColumbusPolice after the killing of Ma’Khia Bryant pic.twitter.com/KYsiXVbkBD — Benjamin McKean (@BLMcKean) April 21, 2021

Ohio State also has a University Police Department, which has 59 officers. The school says there are more than 61,000 students enrolled at its Columbus flagship campus.

Check that. Several hundred. Now occupying = taking back = the Ohio Union. And making it a student union again. pic.twitter.com/YaKcg3WmdF — Pranav Jani (@redguju) April 21, 2021

[RELATED: Northwestern Univ public safety report suggests 'defund the police' measures as crime in nearby Chicago soars]

Campus Reform has contacted Ohio State for comment; this story will be updated accordingly.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @AngelaLMorabito