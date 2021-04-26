SMITH: ‘the left is thirsting for a drop—an ounce —of racist hate crimes’

On this week’s episode of the Campus Countdown, Video Reporter Addison Smith called out the left’s “thirst” for racist hate crimes, but said, “There’s just not enough in supply.”

This comes after yet another staged racist incident reported on by Campus Reform, in which students at Adelphi University alleged an anonymous Instagram account was threatening to lynch black students.

“ALERT!! Students are threatening to lynch Black students in retaliation to this page. Students addresses have been posted. Be safe,” the caption read.

Smith rebuked the students and university for the baseless charges, and doubted that those responsible would be held to account.

“The left has become so consumed with ideology, that they not only believe there’s tens of millions of literal Nazi’s and Klansmen running around, but they’re so convinced of it that staging a hate crime [isn’t even] absurd to them… Even if it’s a lie, it’s a useful lie, and therefore, it’s justified [in their eyes],” Smith said.

“Will there be any accountability,” Smith asked. “To the school’s credit, they don’t even know who did this. But the question is: will they even bother to try and find out? Will they even investigate, or will they just sweep it under the rug? I have my suspicions,” he concluded.

In the rest of the episode, Smith broke down the absurdity of students demanding a Colin Kaepernick statue on their campus, and discussed students at Boston University protesting $10 laundry fees.

