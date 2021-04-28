VIDEO: Students give Biden a BRUTAL first 100-days rating

In light of President Joe Biden's 100-day mark of his Presidency, Campus Reform reporter Ophelie Jacobson went to the University of Florida to ask students what they thought of his performance thus far.

Students were asked to give President Biden a score on a scale of 1-10 based on what he has accomplished in office since January 20, 2021.

They gave President Biden an average score of 2.7 out of 10.

Watch the full video above to find out why these students gave him such a harsh first 100-days rating and how they believe he can improve in the coming months.

