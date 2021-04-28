Hunter Biden slated as guest speaker for Tulane political science class

Hunter Biden will serve as a guest speaker for a Tulane University political science course.



According to an email sent by Leigh Butler, the executive secretary for interdisciplinary programs at Tulane University, obtained by Campus Reform, POLA 3010 — Media Polarization and Public Policy Impacts” — will host Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, for a guest lecture, alongside other prominent political figures and pundits in the fall of 2021.



“America’s rapidly advancing partisan divide is fueled substantially by the growing political polarization increasingly evident in our news media,” reads the course description. “This course will explore the current state of the media landscape in the United States and how media polarization, fake news and the economics of the news business impact public policymaking in Washington, DC.”





Tulane political science professor Mitchell Sellers and Center for Strategic and International Studies chief communications officer Andrew Schwartz will teach the class.



In addition to Hunter Biden, former White House COVID-19 adviser Dr. Deborah Birx, CNN national security correspondent Kylie Atwood, and CBS “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan will serve as guest speakers.



Although the class will study “media polarization” and “fake news,” many mainstream outlets neglected to cover Hunter Biden — whose connections to foreign corporations came into question during his father’s presidential campaign — weeks before the 2020 election.



In particular, Twitter censored the New York Post’s reporting that Hunter Biden had introduced a Ukrainian executive to his father.



Campus Reform reached out to Tulane University, Sellers, and Schwartz for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.



