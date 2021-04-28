Author of debunked 1619 Project to join UNC as 'Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism'

New York Times journalist and "1619 Project" writer Nikole Hannah-Jones will join the University of North Carolina’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media in July.



According to a press release, Hannah-Jones will join the school as a “knight chair in race and investigative journalism,” according to a press release from the Hussman school.



Karen Rundlet, journalism director at Knight Foundation, said Hannah-Jones is “an outstanding addition to this group of leaders," according to the release.



“The Knight Chairs are highly-respected news leaders who bring insights about journalism and support elevating it in the academy. Their work contributes to keeping communities informed and democracy robust,” she said.

Jone's "1619 Project" has been widely criticized and debunked for its baseless claim that the American Revolution was primarily motivated by a desire to maintain the institution of slavery.



The Times journalist said her courses will “examine the big questions about journalism.” They will “also bring the practical experiences and advice of someone who covered daily beats, who had to fight to be in a position to do big projects, who can speak to the rigors of academic and accumulated knowledge, but also the practicalities of how you build a career, navigate the industry and deal with setbacks,” she said.



Jones went on to say that she’s spent her “entire career trying to mentor young journalists.”



“I try to be for them what I needed when I was trying to make it and become successful. I love Carolina. The University has given me a lot, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to give back by helping students pursue their dreams and learn how to practice the type of journalism that is truly reflective of our multiracial nation,” she concluded.



