OPINION: Biden's American Families Plan would make college a worse deal for American families

If President Biden's American Families Plan comes to pass, the American taxpayer is about to send $251 billion to the higher education industry while gaining very little in return. The massive spending on higher education would have ramifications far beyond the college campus. It would make college more expensive for all by making it "free" for some. Here are three reasons that the plan would achieve the exact opposite of its stated goals, by harming the American workforce, punishing the American taxpayer, and rewarding an industry in desperate need of accountability:





Expanding federal benefits to DREAMers will spur more illegal immigration.





The American Families Plan would allow DREAMers to access free community college and expanded Pell Grants. Pell Grants aren’t available to all American students, only those from low-income households. Under this plan, people brought to America illegally as children will have access to a benefit that many Americans cannot use themselves.

Adding insult to injury, because illegal immigrants are ineligible for federal student loans, some of them will be able to receive money from the American taxpayer on the condition that they do not pay it back. If the Administration insists on expanding federal aid to people who are not lawfully present, the very least it can do is ask the recipients to one day return the money they use. The American Family Plan would set up a system in which that is specifically banned.

Free community college for migrant children would create a huge “pull factor” for migrants to come to the U.S., legally or not – especially unaccompanied minors. Customs and Border Patrol reports that nearly 19,000 unaccompanied children crossed the border in March; by granting DREAMers taxpayer-funded college, Biden will encourage even more to follow.

This plan doesn't address the problems in education where they start.

Biden’s higher education plan acknowledges the failures of the K-12 system, and instead of fixing them, it throws money at the problem. According to the Center for the Analysis of Postsecondary Readiness, more than two-thirds of community college students take remedial courses. (This is not unique to community colleges; the same report found that 40 percent of students at 4-year colleges also take at least one developmental course.)

Community colleges are admitting what high schools won’t: Thousands of students every year receive a high school diploma without a high school education to back it up. Biden lacks the political will to reform K-12 education (only to throw more money at it), so he is asking Americans to pay for K-12 education twice, and once at college-level prices.

When Biden says that a high school education is not enough, that's largely an indictment of a K-12 system that fails to prepare students for in-demand jobs. A high school education used to be enough for almost anyone to succeed in the workforce. But the labor needs of the economy have changed, K-12 education did not change with it, and now Americans are quite literally paying the price.

The plan removes incentives for colleges to deliver a quality product, while making students less likely to demand a good education.