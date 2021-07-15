Campus Reform | CAMPUS PROFILE: Florida State University
CAMPUS PROFILE: Florida State University

Florida State University is a public university within the Florida State University System. Around 33,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Taylor Mayer | Florida Campus Correspondent
Thursday, July 15, 2021 8:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Florida State University is a public university within the Florida State University System. Around 33,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university. 

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations: 

     College Republicans at Florida State University

     Turning Point USA at Florida State University

     College Libertarians at FSU


Liberal Organizations: 

     Advocates for Immigrant and Refugee Rights and the College of Law

     American Civil Liberties Union at Florida State University

     American Constitution Society

     Amnesty International, Florida State University Chapter

     Breakthrough

     College Democrats at FSU

     Planned Parenthood Generation Action: FSU

     Students for a Democratic Society

     Central American United Student Association

     Eco-Reps

     Empowering Women Globally

     If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice at FSU

     J Street

     March for Our Lives FSU

    League of Women Voters Florida State University Chapter 

    Mixed Student Union

    NextGen at Florida State University

    NextGen

    OUTLaw

   Students for Justice in Palestine

   Surfrider Foundation FSU

   The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

   Women Student Union


OpenSecrets Data on Florida State University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 93.58% of Florida State University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 6.42% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets. 

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Florida State University has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “FIRE is not currently aware of any serious threats to students’ free speech rights in the written policies on that campus.” 

COVID-19:

Florida State University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

 

Prof allegedly stole $1.2 million from Florida State University

Former Florida State University College of Communication and Information and director of the school's Seminole Productions Mark Rodin faces charges of stealing $1.2 million from the public university.


Florida State implementing mandatory stress reduction training 

Florida State University is launching a mandatory program to teach incoming students about “resilience” and “coping skills,” but will allow students to opt out if they have "experienced significant trauma." 


FSU Supreme Court reinstates student senate president, acknowledges First Amendment violations

An FSU student originally ousted after expressing negative views about the Black Lives Matter organization has been reinstated. The school's student Supreme Court ruled that there was a First Amendment violation.

