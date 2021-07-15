CAMPUS PROFILE: Florida State University

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Florida State University is a public university within the Florida State University System. Around 33,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans at Florida State University

Turning Point USA at Florida State University

College Libertarians at FSU





Liberal Organizations:

Advocates for Immigrant and Refugee Rights and the College of Law

American Civil Liberties Union at Florida State University

American Constitution Society

Amnesty International, Florida State University Chapter

Breakthrough

College Democrats at FSU

Planned Parenthood Generation Action: FSU

Students for a Democratic Society

Central American United Student Association

Eco-Reps

Empowering Women Globally

If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice at FSU

J Street

March for Our Lives FSU

League of Women Voters Florida State University Chapter

Mixed Student Union

NextGen at Florida State University

NextGen

OUTLaw

Students for Justice in Palestine

Surfrider Foundation FSU

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

Women Student Union





OpenSecrets Data on Florida State University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 93.58% of Florida State University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 6.42% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Florida State University has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “FIRE is not currently aware of any serious threats to students’ free speech rights in the written policies on that campus.”

COVID-19:

Florida State University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

Stories by Campus Reform about Florida State University





Prof allegedly stole $1.2 million from Florida State University

Former Florida State University College of Communication and Information and director of the school's Seminole Productions Mark Rodin faces charges of stealing $1.2 million from the public university.





Florida State implementing mandatory stress reduction training

Florida State University is launching a mandatory program to teach incoming students about “resilience” and “coping skills,” but will allow students to opt out if they have "experienced significant trauma."





FSU Supreme Court reinstates student senate president, acknowledges First Amendment violations

An FSU student originally ousted after expressing negative views about the Black Lives Matter organization has been reinstated. The school's student Supreme Court ruled that there was a First Amendment violation.