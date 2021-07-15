CAMPUS PROFILE: Florida State University
Florida State University is a public university within the Florida State University System. Around 33,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans at Florida State University
Turning Point USA at Florida State University
College Libertarians at FSU
Liberal Organizations:
Advocates for Immigrant and Refugee Rights and the College of Law
American Civil Liberties Union at Florida State University
American Constitution Society
Amnesty International, Florida State University Chapter
Breakthrough
College Democrats at FSU
Planned Parenthood Generation Action: FSU
Students for a Democratic Society
Central American United Student Association
Eco-Reps
Empowering Women Globally
If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice at FSU
J Street
March for Our Lives FSU
League of Women Voters Florida State University Chapter
Mixed Student Union
NextGen at Florida State University
NextGen
OUTLaw
Students for Justice in Palestine
Surfrider Foundation FSU
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People
Women Student Union
OpenSecrets Data on Florida State University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 93.58% of Florida State University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 6.42% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Florida State University has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “FIRE is not currently aware of any serious threats to students’ free speech rights in the written policies on that campus.”
COVID-19:
Florida State University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about Florida State University
Prof allegedly stole $1.2 million from Florida State University
Former Florida State University College of Communication and Information and director of the school's Seminole Productions Mark Rodin faces charges of stealing $1.2 million from the public university.
Florida State implementing mandatory stress reduction training
Florida State University is launching a mandatory program to teach incoming students about “resilience” and “coping skills,” but will allow students to opt out if they have "experienced significant trauma."
FSU Supreme Court reinstates student senate president, acknowledges First Amendment violations
An FSU student originally ousted after expressing negative views about the Black Lives Matter organization has been reinstated. The school's student Supreme Court ruled that there was a First Amendment violation.