The Leadership Institute’s Campus Reform develops conservative students and young journalists into media and public policy professionals. Our journalists use the training, mentorship, and experience they received writing for Campus Reform to launch their conservative media, communication, or public policy careers.
Olivia Adams is a journalist at Star News. Previously she was a Tennessee Campus Correspondent, reporting on liberal bias and abuse on college campuses. She is an English major concentrating in rhetoric and writing at the University of Tennessee - Knoxville. She also writes for the Daily Beacon, a campus newspaper that serves UTK and the city of Knoxville.
Antoinette Aho writes the American Liberty News early morning briefings and reports primarily on pro-life news. Previously, she was the Politics Editor at Fact Based America and an intern for Campus Reform at the Leadership Institute. Antoinette is a young Catholic based in Sacramento, California.
Toni Airaksinen is a freelance Title IX and law reporter. Her reporting has been cited by numerous media including PBS Newshour, The Washington Post, The Washington Examiner, The Drudge Report, Fox News, The New York Post, The Daily Wire, REASON, and more. Toni was previously a New Jersey Campus Correspondent, reporting on liberal bias and abuse for Campus Reform with a focus on Title IX, the OCR, and the First Amendment. She graduated ...
Claire Alfree is a reporter with Tegna at their ABC station, WNEP, in Scranton, PA. She was previously a Pennsylvania Campus Correspondent. Claire graduated from Juniata College majoring in Multimedia Journalism. She specialized in Broadcast Journalism and was known on campus for being a student vlogger and radio host. Claire's journalistic work has been featured at the Federalist, Radio America, the Americans Veteran Center, the Delawa...
Neetu Arnold was formally Education & Politics Reporter at the Daily Caller News Foundation and a New York Campus Correspondent at Campus Reform. Currently she is a Senior Researcher Associate with the National Association of Scholars and also the author of Priced Out: What College Costs America. Neetu is a graduate of Cornell University.
Amber Athey is the Washington Editor at The Spectator and a Senior Blankley Fellow with the Steamboat Institute. Prior to joining the The Spectator, Amber was the White House Correspondent at the Daily Caller and covered bias and abuse in the university system as an Investigative Reporter for Campus Reform. Her work has been cited by the Washington Post, Vanity Fair, Fox News, USA Today, POLITICO, The Hill, and more. Amber graduated fro...
Elias J. Atienza is a Fact Check Reporter at the Daily Caller's Check Your Fact. Prior to joining Daily Caller, Elias was a reporter at Santa Barbara News-Press and a California Campus Correspondent. He graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, with a degree in History.
Mariana Barillas is with EWTN News Nightly. Previously, she was a News Producer at Sinclair Broadcast Group's The National Desk. Prior to joining Sinclair, Marana was a Michigan Correspondent, reporting liberal bias and abuse on college campuses for Campus Reform.
Summer Barrett is the former Senior Manager at Media Group of America and Managing Editor at Campus Reform, and Program Director of the National Journalism Center. Currently, she is a Government Affairs Specialist at Monarch Strategies. Summer has a Masters in integrated marketing and communications from West Virginia University.
Sterling Beard was the former Director Content Creator Recruitment at Zenger News, Campus Reform's Director of Journalism Training, and Editor in Chief. In 2017, Sterling was named to The Chronicle of Higher Education's Influence List, one of nine people who "affected federal policy, campus culture, and the national conversation about education in 2017 — and who are likely to remain influential in the year ahead."
Justin Begley is a former contributor at Young Voices and New York Campus Correspondent. After completing his undergraduate degree in economics and finance at Canisius College, he moved to Tallahassee, FL to pursue a PhD in Economics at Florida State University.
Maria Biery was a former Bartley Fellow at the Wall Street Journal, Reporter and Collegiate Network Fellow, and Pennsylvania Campus Correspondent for Campus Reform. She is currently the a Content Analyst at Hanover Research. Maria's work has been published by the Washington Examiner, the American Conservative, Odyssey, and Red Alert Politics, and more. She is also the former Editor-in-Chief of Penn's conservative publication, The States...
Hannah Blair is the Communications Manager for ProActive Communications, where she served as campaign consultant for Donald J. Trump for President Inc. Formerly, Hannah was the Program Manager for Campus Reform. Prior to joining the Campus Reform team, Hannah co-founded an anti-sex trafficking nonprofit and directed interfaith leadership programs in the West Bank. Her work has appeared on The Hill, Fox News, Fox Business, Christian Broa...
Kyra Bowlby is a correspondent at Red Liberty Media. Previously, she was a New Mexico Campus Correspondent, reporting on liberal bias and and abuse for Campus Reform. Kyra graduated from University of New Mexico and was involved in Turning Point USA, Students For Life, Students Supporting Israel, and Young Americans for Freedom.
Emily Brooks is a political reporter at the Washington Examiner, primarily covering the 2020 presidential election. Before joining the Washington Examiner, she was a fact check reporter at the Daily Caller News Foundation, where she evaluated claims from elected officials, pundits, and the news media. Often, she appears on Fox News. Emily was the Program Manager at Campus Reform. She is an Albuquerque native and graduated from the Unive...
Isabel Brown is a contributor at Turning Point USA. She also is a campus speaker at various different universities and high schools. Previously, Isabel was a Colorado Campus Correspondent at Campus Reform. She has a Master's of Science from Georgetown University and a B.S. from Colorado State University.
Ashley Carnahan is a production assistant with the Fox News Digital team. She was a California Senior Campus Correspondent with Campus Reform. She is graduate student at USC Annenberg and previously attended the University of California Berkeley, Haas School of Business. Ashley majored in Business Administration with a minor in Russian.
Justin Caruso was a Contributor at The Daily Caller. While attending The George Washington University, Justin worked as a Campus Reform Correspondent covering liberal bias and abuse. His work has been featured on Fox News, Fox Nation, Drudge Report, and Real Clear Politics.
Francesca Chambers is a White House Correspondent at USA Today. She has words in McClatchy, Daily Mail, Washington Examiner, MSN, and more. Perviously, Francesca was a the Campus Reform New Media Manager. She graduated from University of Kansas with a Bachelors in Science.
Nikita Vladimirov is a contributor at the Washington Examiner and the ProActive Communications. Previously, he was Correspondents Editor for Campus Reform. His work has appeared on the front pages of The Drudge Report and The Hill, and has been featured by leading media organizations including Fox News, MSN, Real Clear Defense and many others.
Chrissy Clark is a reporter at the Daily Caller. Formerly, she was a Higher Ed Staff Writer for the Daily Wire, a Staff Writer with the Washington Free Beacon and was a Staff Writer and Social Media Manager at The Federalist. Chrissy has also appeared regularly on NewsMax TV. While in college, Chrissy was a Campus Correspondent with Campus Reform. She graduated from Michigan State University with degrees in Broadcast Journalism and Poli...
Lauren Cooley was a former Editor at the Washington Examiner, Editor at Red Alert Politics, and Florida Campus Correspondent at Campus Reform. She currently is the Executive Director for the Republican Party of Broward County. Lauren graduated from University of Miami.
Maria Copeland is an assistant editor at the Marginalia Review of Books. Previously, she was the managing editor of Curio Magazine and a Virginia Campus Correspondent at Campus Reform. She received her Associates of Arts in communications from Northern Virginia Community College and Bachelors of Arts from James Madison University. Maria was also a Campus Reform intern Summer 2020.
Alex Corey was a news writer at 7 NEWS, WHDH-TV and a Massachusetts Campus Correspondent with Campus Reform. She currently is a Sales & Marketing Coordinator at Bindable. Alex graduated from Boston University studying journalism. On campus, she was the New England news editor for her campus radio news program WTBU News, as well as an active member of YAF and College Republicans.
Mary Rose Corkery was an Education and Politics Reporter at The Daily Caller News Foundation and a Texas Campus Correspondent. Currently, she is the Office Manager at the Ethics and Public Policy Center. A native of Boston, Massachusetts, Mary Rose studied Politics at the University of Dallas. She additionally served as academic director of her school's chapter of the Alexander Hamilton Society.
Aryssa Damron was a former Fact Check Reporter at the Daily Caller and Connecticut Campus Correspondent at Campus Reform. Currently, she is Children's Librarian at the DC Public Library. Aryssa has a Master's degree, Library and Information Science from University of Kentucky and a BA from Yale University.
Oliver Darcy is a Senior Media Reporter at CNN. He is the former editor of digital media for Campus Reform, where he was tasked with reporting on waste, fraud, and abuse taking place on our nation's college campuses. Additionally, he was responsible for editing the website’s video content and graphic design. Prior to joining the Leadership Institute, Oliver founded ExposingLeftists.com, a video driven website dedicated to exposing the ...
Andres Del Aguila is an Field Producer at Fox News. Prior to joining Fox, Andres was a New Mexico Campus Correspondent, reporting liberal bias and abuse on campus for Campus Reform. He graduated from the University of New Mexico, studying Political Science, Journalism, and Mass Communications.
Kassy Dillon is an opinion journalist and political commentator who specializes in foreign policy at the Daily Wire. She is the founder of the Lone Conservative, which is America's largest conservative student commentary publication. Kassy has been published in the Wall Street Journal, The Hill, Washington Examiner's Red Alert Politics, DC Examiner, and the American Mind. She has a bachelor’s degree in international relations and Middl...
Sydney Dominguez is a senior research editor for National Security Law Journal. She is a student at George Mason University's Antonin Scalia Law School, where she is the Federalist Society Chapter President. She is a contributor to the FedSoc Blog's Student Blog Initiative. Sydney received her Bachelors from Christendom College.
Savannah is a communications assistant at Illinois Right to Life. While working for Illinois Right to Life, She also volunteer as a pregnancy counselor for Let them Live, an organization that empowers women to choose life and helps them through their pregnancy. She holds an Associates Degree from McHenry County College and was an Illinois Campus Correspondent for Campus Reform.
Gretchen Edelman is an Executive Online Editor at Georgia Law Review. Previously, she was a Mississippi Campus Correspondent, reporting liberal bias and abuse on campus for Campus Reform. She studied Political Science and Economics at the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
Josh Eisen is a formerly an Opinion Writer at the Daily Wire and a Canadian Campus Correspondent at Campus Reform. After completing a one-year program at Bar-Ilan University in Israel, Josh graduated with a degree in Political Philosophy, Logic and Epistemology at the University of Western Ontario in Canada.
Katie Everett is the press secretary for Concerned Women for America. She formerly was the press assistant for US Senator John Kennedy and a Texas Campus Correspondent, reporting on liberal bias and abuse for Campus Reform. Katie graduated from Texas A&M University, where she studied telecommunication with a concentration in media.
Frances Floresca is the content coordinator at Independent Women's Network. Previously, she was an Utah Senior Campus Correspondent and graduated from University of Utah. She has been published by the Washington Examiner, InsideSources, Deseret News, and The Salt Lake Tribune.
Joely Friedman is a Senior Coordinator with National Geographic. Prior to this role, she was a Press Officer for the Israeli Embassy. During College, she was an Ohio Campus Correspondent, covering liberal bias and abuse on college campuses for Campus Reform.
Anthony Gockowski is the Editor in Chief at Alpha News. Previously, he was a Contributing Editor and an Investigative Reporter for Campus Reform. He previously worked for The Daily Caller, Intercollegiate Review, The Catholic Spirit, and The College Fix. In 2015, he was named a fellow for the Student Free Press Association. His reporting is regularly featured on Drudge Report, Fox News, National Review, and more.
Jacob Grandstaff is a former contributing writer for Washington Examiner, The Millennial Review and an Alabama Campus Correspondent. He currently is a podcast co-host at The Right Take. At the University of North Alabama, Jacob was involved in College Republicans and Young Americans for Freedom.
Christina Grattan is an Author at America's Future. Previously, she was a California Campus Correspondent. Christina is an incoming M.A. student at Hillsdale College and a graduate from Biola University. Christina has written for Young Americans Against Socialism, Ed Choice, and Swartz and Company, a small PR firm.
Peter Hasson is a senior editor at Fox News. Previously, Peter was the Associate Editor for The Daily Caller. As a student, he worked as a Campus Correspondent, exposing liberal bias around the country while attending the University of Dallas. His work has been featured by Fox News, Hot Air, and The Drudge Report, among others. In addition to his work with Campus Reform, Peter has also previously written for The Federalist, Collegiate N...
Patrick Hauf is a staff writer at Washington Free Beacon. He has previously written for Capital News Service, Spectator USASpectator, Daily Caller, Young Voices, National Journalism Center, The Bona Venture, Lone Conservative and was a New York Campus Correspondent for Campus Reform.
Abigail Hirn was an account executive for Hearst Television and a former Florida Campus Correspondent for Campus Reform. She currently is a video senior account strategist for Criteo. Abigiail graduated from University of Central Florida and previously appeared as a guest on Fox & Friends on behalf of Campus Reform.
Gabriella Hoffman is a writer, speaker, and commentator at Young Voices. Gabriella previously worked for Leadership Institute, where she served as a Regional Field Coordinator and social media lecturer. Gabriella has been featured on or interviewed by Boston.com, The Rush Limbaugh Show, Fox News, Texas Monthly, Drudge Report, National Review, POLITICO, Twitchy, BBC Newsday, Daily Caller, HotAir, Huffington Post, Marie Claire, The Dana S...
Lauren Houck is the former Press Secretary of Michigan's Attorney General and Michigan Campus Correspondent. Currently she is the Director of Marketing & Communications at Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. Lauren graduated from Eastern Michigan University.
Ophelie Jacobson is a production assistant at Fox News Digital. Previously, she was a reporter for Campus Reform covering liberal bias on college campuses across the country. Her work has been featured on Fox News, the New York Post, Newsmax, One America News and the Daily Mail, among others. Ophelie is a senior at the University of Florida, majoring in journalism and political science and minoring in spanish. She is active with the Net...
Emily Jashinsky is the Culture Editor at The Federalist, Director for National Journalism Center, and a Host of Federalist Radio Hour and Rising Fridays at The Hill. Formerly, she was a commentary writer for The Washington Examiner. Prior to joining the Examiner, Emily worked as the spokeswoman for the Young America’s Foundation and while in school at George Washington University, reported on Liberal bias and abuse as a Campus Reform Co...
Autumn Johnson is a contributing writer for Media Research Center and an Associate Attorney The Stanley Law Group. Formerly, she was a social media editor for the Blaze, and a Virginia Campus Correspondent for Campus Reform. Autumn graduated from Liberty University School of Law.
Elliot Kaufman is a Letters Editor with the Wall Street Journal. Prior to beginning his work at the Wall Street Journal, Elliot was a California Campus Correspondent, reporting on liberal bias and abuse on campus for Campus Reform. He graduated from Stanford University.
Rae'Lee Klein is an Administrator at the Charlie Kirk Show and a host of the Raised Right Podcast. Previously, she was an Arizona Campus Correspondent. Rae'Lee graduated from Arizona State University. Rae'Lee has covered several political events throughout the country, speaking with Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Donald Trump Jr. among others. She is a nationally recognized communicator and debater, and loves to share her passion ...
Libby Krieger was a reporter at Right Side Broadcasting Network, contributing writer for Daily Wire, and a Pennsylvania Campus Correspondent for Campus Reform. She currently is an associate at Communications Counsel, Inc. Libby graduated from Grove City College.
Anthony Leonardi is formerly a Breaking News Reporter at Washington Examiner and Florida Campus Correspondent at Campus Reform. He graduated from University of Florida and is currently a Juris Doctor Candidate at University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law.
Maggie Lit was the Script Writer and Production Assistant at Herring Networks and a reporter at Campus Reform. She also wrote for The Daily Caller and Radio America and produced content for The Daily Caller, Radio America, and CBS Denver. Maggie is currently the Account Director, Zoldak Agency.
Allison Maass is an Associate Producer for Fox News Business. Previously she was a social media video producer and journalist at the Washington Examiner. Allison worked as a multimedia reporter for several news outlets in New York and Washington, D.C. Allison is a former Minnesota Campus Correspondent for Campus Reform and received her bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Minnesota.
While in college at the George Washington University, Abigail Marone was a DC Correspondent for Campus Reform. Abigail graduated in 2019. Marone is currently press secretary for Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) Previously, she worked on President Trump's re-election campaign as a rapid response specialist and at the RNC as a press assistant.
Bobby Miller is a ISI Collegiate Network Fellow at the National Review. Previously, he was a writing fellow at America's Future and a New York Campus Correspondent for Campus Reform. Bobby is a J.D./M.A.S.S.P. Candidate at Georgetown University. He graduated from New York University.
Landon Mion is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News. . Formerly, he was a web editor at Townhall Media and a fellow at Just the News and a Georgia Campus Correspondent with Campus Reform. He graduated with a degree in Journalism from Kennesaw State University.
Natalia Mittelstadt a reporter at Just the News. Previously she was a summer 2020 intern at the Leadership Institute in the Office of the President, and later worked as an Administrative Assistant to the President. Natalia graduated from Regent University in May 2020 with combined Bachelor of Arts degrees in Communication Studies and Government, with concentrations in Journalism and American Government & Politics. During college, she wa...
Justine Brooke Murray is a booker and weekly contributor at One America News Network. She used to be a New York Campus Correspondent. Justine graduated the Maxwell School at Syracuse University, with a major in Political Science. She has previously served at the White House as an intern for former Vice President Mike Pence. Justine has appeared as a guest on numerous new shows, including FOX News Digital, OANN, the Joe Pags Show and the...
Eduardo Neret is an associate producer for Fox News. Previously he was a digital reporter for Campus Reform and Senior Florida Correspondent for Campus Reform. Eduardo’s work has appeared on the Fox News Channel, FoxNews.com, The Washington Examiner, Daily Caller, The Drudge Report, The Blaze, and The Daily Wire. He most recently served as a contributor to the Red Alert Politics section of The Washington Examiner. In addition to his i...
Phillip Nieto is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News. Previously, he wrote for the Daily Caller, The Spectator, Mediaite, and was a California Campus Correspondent for Campus Reform. Phillip graduated from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.
Chris Nuelle is the Press Secretary for the Missouri Attorney General. Previously, Chris was Press Secretary for the Missouri Republican Party and an Ohio Campus Correspondent for Campus Reform. He graduated from Xavier University with a B.A. in political science and international studies with a focus in business.
Gabby Orr is a Reporter for CNN covering Republicans and the conservative movement. She has previously worked as a White House Reporter for POLITICO and the Washington Examiner, covering the administrations of both Donald J. Trump and Barack H. Obama. Prior to joining those publications, Gabby worked as a Campus Correspondent for Campus Reform. During her time as a correspondent, Gabby appeared regularly on Fox News, The Blaze, and One ...
Eric Pahls was the Press Secretary for Senator Roger Marshall, while he was still an U.S. Representative. Currently, he is Vice President at Big Dog Strategies. Eric appeared on Fox as a Kansas Campus Correspondent and graduated from University of Kansas.
Kyle Perisic is a former contributor at the Daily Caller, Editorial Assistant at Eagle Financial Publications, and Minnesota Campus Correspondent at Campus Reform. Currently, he is an Outbound Sales Representative, U.S. Bank. Kyle graduated from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
Cabot Phillips is a Senior Editor at The Daily Wire. Most recently, Phillips served as the Editor-in-Chief of Campus Reform. Prior to his work there, he was the Digital Grassroots Director for Marco Rubio’s presidential campaign. Phillips is also a YouTube partner, creating and starring in numerous videos which have amassed over 450 million views on varying online platforms. Both Newsmax and Red Alert Politics have named Phillips to the...
Gabriel Pietrorazio is a writer at ABC News. He was the Indigenous Affairs Editor at Finger Lakes Times and a New York Campus Correspondent. Gabriel graduated with a Masters in Journalism from University of Maryland and a Bachelor of Arts from Hobart and William Smith College.
Kyle Plantz is currently an Educational Program Coordinator at Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY. He was formerly an editorial assistant with Science News. Kyle has words in InsideSources, Lowell Sun, The Hill, Independent Journal Review, Thomson Reuters Foundation, USA TODAY, the Boston Globe, Daily Free Press, and was a Massachusetts Campus Correspondent.
Jeremiah Poff is an education reporter at the Washington Examiner. Previously, he was an editorial associate and Public Policy Specialist at The Cardinal Newman Society, communications assistant at the US Department of Education, and an Ohio Campus Correspondent at Campus Reform. Jeremiah graduated from Franciscan University of Steubenville.
Brad Polumbo is an Opinion Contributor at the National Review. He is seen in Medium, Fox News,MSN,The Independent,USA Today, Yahoo News, New York Daily News, Newsweek, Yahoo, The Boston Globe, The Daily Beast, Washington Times, Detroit Free Press, Epoch Times, RealClear Politics, Washington Examiner, Los Angeles Daily News, and The Federalist. Brad appeared on Fox News as a Massachusetts Campus Correspondent.
Jackson Richman is a contributor for the Washington Examiner. Previously he was the Washington Correspondent for the Jewish News Syndicate. Jackson was a D.C. Campus Correspondent covering liberal bias and abuse for Campus Reform. He is a graduate of George Washington University.
Will Rierson was formerly a columnist and associate editor at the Carolina Political Review and a North Carolina Campus Correspondent at Campus Reform. He currently is a Client Strategy Associate at Targeted Victory. Will graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Alyssa Rinelli is a correspondent at Zenger News. She has words in Forbes, Daily Caller, Rolling Out, The Birmingham Times, Minority Reporter, Capital Outlook, and more. Alyssa is also a Go To Market Strategist at SAP Business Network. She graduated from the University of Minnesota.
Olivia Rondeau was a contributor at the Daily Caller, a staff writer at Foundation for Economic Education, and a Pennsylvania Campus Correspondent at Campus Reform. Currently, she is the social media, research, and public relations at Arsenal Media Group. Olivia is a political science major and wrestler at the East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.
Josiah Ryan is a former Senior Producer at CNN, Editor-in-Chief for Campus Reform, and former director of communications for LI's Campus Leadership Program. He currently is a Director at Starr Media. Previously Josiah reported on the U.S. Senate for The Hill newspaper in Washington D.C. and was the cofounder of The Floor Action blog, a live-stream on policy, politics, and procedure in the upper chamber.
Celine Ryan Ciccio is an American journalist specializing in higher education, politics, culture, and tech. Before taking on the role of Editor in Chief at Campus Reform, Celine reported on liberal bias and abuse for Campus Reform as an Investigative Reporter, as well as a New Hampshire Senior Campus Correspondent, and California Senior Campus Correspondent.
Marlo Safi is a journalism fellow at National Review, a contributor for CatholicVote.org, and a contributing writer for Order & Liberty. Previously, she was a Pennsylvania Campus Correspondent at Campus Reform. She graduated University of Pittsburgh, where she was the editor in chief at the The Pitt Maverick.
Adrianna San Marco is a senior contributor at Law Enforcement Today. Previously, she was a New York Campus Correspondent at Campus Reform. Adrianna is an economics major in the Maxwell School at Syracuse University. She also writes for The Young Voter, a conservative magazine.
Kaitlyn Schallhorn previously, was a reporter for Fox News, Editor in Chief of the Missouri Times, and a news reporter for the Santa Barbara News-Press. She is currently the City Editor at Orange County Register. Kaitlyn was also a Campus Correspondent with Campus Reform.
Chris Schlak is an Opinion Fellow for USA Today. Previously, he was a freelance writer at the DC Enquirer and a Texas Campus Correspondent. Chris graduated from the University of Texas at Austin. He was the Editor-in-Chief of The Texas Horn, an independent conservative news site at UT.
Annabel Scott is the Vice President of Operations at the Daily Caller. Previously, she was Executive Assistant to the DC Bureau Chief and VP of Politics, Executive Assistant at The Ingraham Angle, and Guest and Contributor Coordinator at Fox News. Annabel was a Texas Campus Correspondent at Campus Reform. She graduated from Texas Christian University, where she was Editor-in-chief at The Freedom Frog
Pardes Seleh is a former script writer at Fox News, and has words in the Daily Wire, Red Alert Politics, Independent Journal Review, Mediaite, Pinkston, Proactive Communications, and The Bruin Standard. While in College at UCLA, Pardes worked as a California Campus Correspondent for Campus Reform.
Nicholas Sherman was a contributor at the Daily Caller and a New York Campus Correspondent at Campus Reform. Currently he is a Fast File Reporter at Just the News. Nicholas graduated from Albany, SUNY. He was a columnist for the Opinions section of the Albany Student Press.
Brittany Slaughter is a Reporter at WAOW, Channel 9. Previously she was an assistant news editor at Liberty Champion and a Virginia Campus Respondent with Campus Reform. She graduated from Liberty University with a degree in Journalism. She has had work published in The Washington Examiner, reported for her University newspaper, and is published in the book She's Conservative: Stories of Trials and Triumphs on America's College Campuses...
Hannah-Catherine Smith is a Senior Producer with FreedomWorks for Save the Nation on NewsmaxTV. Previously, she was the Correspondent Director at Campus Reform. After joining the Leadership Institute in 2018 as the Communications Training and Studios Coordinator, Hannah-Catherine coordinated communications trainings for over a thousand conservative and liberty-minded attendees. She has also personally trained hundreds of activists to s...
Addison Smith the Host of “In Focus with Addison Smith” on One America News Network. He was previously a Campus Reform Reporter, covering liberal bias on college campuses. Addison previously worked with Liberty University's Standing for Freedom Center as a social media manager, the College Fix as a student reporter, and was also a Campus Reform Senior Correspondent. Both he and his work has been featured in Fox News, Daily Wire, Breitba...
Victoria Snitsar is a senior contributor at American Liberty News. Previously, she was a contributing writer at Americans for Limited Government, and a Kansas Campus Correspondent at Campus Reform. Victoria appeared in media outlets such as CBS News, TIME Magazine, The Washington Post Magazine, The Blaze and NRATV. She graduated from University of Kansas.
Christian Spencer in a fellow at POLITICO. He has words in MSN, The Sun, USA Today, Aol, New York Post, PBS, Yahoo, Yahoo Finance, Changing America, The Hill, Bored Panda, Esquire, The Daily Caller, Black Entertainment Television, Washington Examiner, Blavity, Asbury Park Press, Black Enterprise, The U.S. Sun, the Grio, Red Alert Politics, The Birmingham Times, Kings County Politics, The Wave, RealClear Energy, The Oklahoma Eagle, The H...
Diana Stancy previously was a Breaking News Reporter for the Washington Examiner. She is an Early Bird Brief Editor at the Military Times. Diana was a North Carolina Campus Correspondent, covering liberal bias and abuse for Campus Reform. She is a graduate of Elon University.
Jesse Stiller is a Associate Editor for the Daily caller. Previously he was a senior New Jersey Campus Correspondent for Campus Reform. He graduated in December of 2020 from The College of New Jersey with a Bachelors in journalism and professional writing with a minor in political science. Prior to the Daily Caller, he also worked as the Nation and World Section Editor for his college newspaper, the Signal.
Jon Street is a digital editor for Fox News Digital. He was previously the managing editor for Campus Reform. Jon spent three years as an assistant editor at TheBlaze.com, and completed a stint at Watchdog.org. He was previously an intern at Media Research Center's CNSNews.com. Jon's work has appeared in: the New York Times, Washington Post, Fox News, National Review, and the Drudge Report, among others.
Andrea Vacchiano is a Associate Producer at Fox & Friends. Formerly, Andrea was a New Jersey Campus Correspondent, and reported on liberal bias and abuse on college campuses for Campus Reform. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Rutgers University with B.A.s in History and Political Science.
Joel Valdez currently serves as Communications Director for a US Representative in Washington, DC. After a year long term exposing liberal abuse at the University of Illinois as an Illinois Campus Correspondent, Joel went on to successfully sue his university for First Amendment abuses and was recognized by President Donald Trump and the White House during a March 2019 executive order signing to protect free speech on college campuses. ...
Drew Van Voorhis is a Breaking News Reporter at the Epoch Times Los Angeles. He has wrote, edited, and marketed national breaking news stories that were picked up by major news outlets including The Washington Times, New York Post, Fox News, The Daily Caller, Yahoo News, and Business Insider. Previously, he was a California Campus Correspondent for Campus Reform. He graduated San Diego State University.
Peter Van Voorhis was formerly a contributor for The Washington Examiner and a Campus Correspondent at the University of California, Irvine. He has been cited by Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Good Morning America, TIME, the Washington Post, and others. Currently, Peter is the Lead Technical Recruiter @ V3 Talent Partners Inc.
Taylor Walters is a Booking Producer for One Nation with Brian Kilmeade at Fox News. Previously, she was a Booking Producer for Watters World, a Booker for America's Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino and The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino, and a Producer for The Ingraham at Fox News. As a Washington D.C. Campus Correspondent, Taylor exposed liberal bias and abuses at colleges. She graduated from George Washington University.
Jason Werre is a Junior Copywriter at Uline. Previously, Jason was a Wisconsin Campus Correspondent at Campus Reform and a Copywriter at the Study Abroad Foundation. He graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison and is a J.D. Candidate at University of Pennsylvania Law School.
William Witt is a Social Media Manager for PragerU. Prior to joining the Campus Reform team, WIlliam was a Colorado Campus Correspondent for Campus Reform, covering liberal bias and abuse on college campuses. He studied English at the University of Colorado Denver where he served as the chapter President of Turning Point USA.
Jezzamine Wolk is a Morning News Anchor, NBC6. She previously worked as an on-air correspondent, producer, and host for OAN and as a reporter for Campus Reform. Jezzamine also worked for Fox News Channel. During her time at Fox, she served as an Associate Producer for Fox & Friends First, a Primetime Booking Producer for the Story with Martha MacCallum, and wrote for Foxnews.com. She has interviewed celebrities on politics for Rolling ...
Troy Worden previously was a Contributor for the Washington Examiner and a California Campus Correspondent for Campus Reform. Troy is currently an Account Executive of Mavenaire LLC. He is a graduate of UC Berkeley, where he studied English and philosophy.
Kara Zupkus is a Spokesperson at Young America's Foundation. Previously, she was a Washington, D.C. Campus Correspondent for Campus Reform. She graduated from The George Washington University. She has previously interned at the Washington Examiner and NBC News.
Allie Simon works at the assignment desk at Fox News. Previously, she was a Campus Reform intern and graduated summa cum laude from the University of California San Diego with a BS in psychology. As a student, Allie served as the social coordinator for the UCSD College Republicans.