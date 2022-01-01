Faculty contributors

Dr. Scott Catino is an Assistant Professor at Liberty University Online, U.S. Fulbright Scholar, and member of the Anti-Communism Action Team (ACAT). He served in the United States, Bahrain, Iraq, Afghanistan, and the UAE in various research, supervisory, and advising posts for diverse entities including the Department of Defense, FBI, and private security programs. His research on civil unrest, terrorism, and insurgency has involved fi...
Adam Ellwanger is professor of English at the University of Houston - Downtown. His primary areas of expertise are rhetoric and critical theory. He writes political and cultural commentary for outlets like Human Events, Quillette, American Greatness, The American Conservative, New Discourses, Minding the Campus, and many more.
Nicole Neily is the president and founder of Speech First, a nationwide membership association that defends students' rights primarily through litigation. She has worked in public policy advocacy for over a decade, serving as president of the Franklin Center for Government & Public Integrity and as executive director of the Independent Women's Forum, among other roles. She received her bachelor of arts degree from the University of Illi...
Cece O’Leary is an attorney and Director of the 1A Project at Southeastern Legal Foundation, a constitutional public interest law firm and policy center. Through its 1A Project, Southeastern Legal Foundation equips college students across the nation with the tools they need to share their message and to defend their freedom of expression.
Stuart Reges is a Teaching Professor in the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Washington. He teaches the introductory programming classes, participates in the design of undergraduate curricula, and is involved in K-12 outreach. He held similar positions at Stanford University and the University of Arizona in a career spanning 35 years. In 1985 he won the Dinkelspiel Award for Outstanding Se...
John Staddon is James B. Duke Professor of Psychology, and Professor of Biology and Neurobiology, Emeritus, at Duke University. He got his PhD in Experimental Psychology at Harvard University and also did research at the MIT Systems Lab. and taught at the University of Toronto. He has done research at Oxford University (UK), the University of São Paulo at Riberão Preto, the University of Mexico, the Ruhr Universität, Universität Konst...