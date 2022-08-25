Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
Donate
search
No results
Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Higher Education Fellows
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
Donate
Youtube
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
Search
Recent videos
WATCH: The problem with university fees
Alexa Schwerha recently spoke with Tyson Langhofer, senior counsel at Alliance Defending Freedom
By
Alexa Schwerha
WATCH: Investigative reporter on woke sex ed programs
By
Alexa Schwerha
WATCH: Campus Title IX offices staffed by ideologues
By
Alexa Schwerha
WATCH: Pastor to Christian Students: ‘Find Community That Love God’
By
Alexa Schwerha
Campus Countdown: Christian College Loses Transgender Housing Lawsuit
By
Emily Sturge '25
WATCH: How Gen Z can get involved in the conservative movement
By
Alexa Schwerha
WATCH: Dairy farmer criticizes Biden's economy
By
Alexa Schwerha
WATCH: Forgive Student Loans But Not Credit Card Debt
Campus Reform Correspondent Jaden Heard recently spoke with students in Washington, D.C., about t…
By
Jaden Heard '24
WATCH: Parents are ‘fighting back’ for their rights
Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha spoke with Moms for Liberty Director of Hispanic Outreach t…
By
Alexa Schwerha
WATCH: 'Your kids have to be protected. America doesn't need to be destroyed.'
Campus Reform Reporter recently spoke with Dr. James Lindsay about Critical Race Theory.
By
Alexa Schwerha
Students on Tampons In Men's Restrooms: 'I Guess They Don't Think'
Campus Reform Intern Emily Fowler spoke with young Americans in Georgetown on whether they think …
By
Emily Fowler '23
WATCH: Schwerha criticizes Harvard faculty's lack of viewpoint diversity
In its recent annual survey, Harvard University’s student-run newspaper, The Harvard Crimson, fou…
By
Rachel Kennedy
WATCH: Schwerha discusses anti-Christian bias in student government
Campus Reform Correspondent Alexa Schwerha appeared on CBN News to discuss a free speech and reli…
By
Rachel Kennedy
'The Trend is a lot of Mental Illness'
Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha recently spoke with Drew Hernandez, a journalist who has co…
By
Alexa Schwerha
WATCH: How to be a conservative on campus
Dubil explained how to survive 'woke academia.'
By
Rachel Kennedy
WATCH: Pro-abortion leftists protest conservative students
Campus Reform Correspondent Jaden Heard spoke with protestors in Tampa, Florida outside the Tampa…
By
Jaden Heard '24
WATCH: Angry White Men
On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Emily Sturge reports on an 'Angry White Male Studies'…
By
Emily Sturge '25
WATCH: Ohio Right to Life director sets the scene for a post-Roe Ohio
Ohio enacted its ‘Heartbeat Act’ hours after Roe v. Wade was overturned last month.
By
Alexa Schwerha
WATCH: Rep. Donalds Opposes Indoctrination in Classrooms
Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha spoke with Florida Congressman Byron Donalds about indoctr…
By
Alexa Schwerha
WATCH: How to begin in journalism. 'You just have to start.'
Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha interviewed intern Emily Fowler for this week's 5 Big Quest…
By
Alexa Schwerha
WATCH: University Retaliated Against Anti-Woke Statement
On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Courtney McLain and Jennifer Nuelle report on the lat…
By
Avery Selby