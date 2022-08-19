Opinion
Campus Profiles
Campus Profile: Trinity University
Trinity University is a private university in San Antonio, Texas. Around 2,582 undergraduate students are enrolled …
By Courtney Cochico
Aug 19, 2022
Campus Profile: California Baptist University
California Baptist University is a private Christian university in Riverside. Around 8,109 undergraduate students a…
By Alyssa Bianchi
Aug 17, 2022
Campus Profile: Texas Southern University
Texas Southern University is a public university in Houston. Around 5,298 undergraduate students are enrolled at th…
By Tamera Nealy
Aug 17, 2022
Campus Profile: Texas Wesleyan University
Texas Wesleyan University is a private Methodist university in Fort Worth. Around 1,480 undergraduate students are…
By Johnathan Wachter
Aug 15, 2022
Campus Profile: Montana State University
Montana State University is a public university in Bozeman. Around 13,287 undergraduate students are enrolled at th…
By Kristopher Anderson
Aug 6, 2022
Campus Profile: Florida Polytechnic University
Florida Poly is a public university in Lakeland. Around 1,550 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university…
By Darius Avinger
Aug 5, 2022
Campus Profile: Massachusetts Institute of Technology
MIT is a private university in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Around 4,638 undergraduate students are enrolled at the un…
By Dietrich Zeisloft
Aug 3, 2022
Campus Profile: Nova Southeastern University
Nova Southeastern University is a private university in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Around 6,637 undergraduate studen…
By Wesley Crockett
Aug 2, 2022
Campus Profile: University of North Carolina Asheville
UNC Asheville is a public university in Asheville. Around 3,358 undergraduate students are enrolled at the universi…
By Zoe Routh
Aug 1, 2022
Campus Profile: University of Central Oklahoma
UCO is a public university in Edmond. Around 12,661 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
By Jasleen Kaur
Jul 30, 2022
Campus Profile: Meredith College
Meredith College is a private women’s college in Raleigh, North Carolina. Around 1,400 undergraduate students are e…
By Jasmine James
Jul 28, 2022
Campus Profile: California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo
Cal Poly is a public university in San Luis Obispo, California. Around 21,447 undergraduate students are enrolled …
By Kathryn Huth
Jul 28, 2022
Campus Profile: Albany State University
Albany State University is a public university in Georgia. Around 5,778 undergraduate students are enrolled at the …
By Jack Applewhite
Jul 27, 2022
Campus Profile: Utah Valley University
Utah Valley University is a public university in Orem, Utah. Around 41,262 undergraduate students are enrolled at t…
By Ashlyn Covington
Jul 26, 2022
Campus Profile: St. Petersburg College
St. Petersburg College is a public college in Florida. Around 26,430 undergraduate students are enrolled at the col…
By Emma Arns
Jul 25, 2022
Campus Profile: San José State University
SJSU is a public university in San Jose, California. Around 27,702 undergraduate students are enrolled at the unive…
By Haika Mrema
Jul 25, 2022
Campus Profile: Xavier University
Xavier University is a private Catholic university in Cincinnati, Ohio. Around 5,000 undergraduate students are enr…
By Reagan Waggoner
Jul 24, 2022
Campus Profile: University of Texas at Arlington
University of Texas at Arlington is a public university. Around 35,064 undergraduate students are enrolled at the …
By Sarah Martin
Jul 18, 2022
Campus Profile: North Carolina Central University
North Carolina Central University is a public university in Durham. Around 6,434 undergraduate students are enrolle…
By AJ Willms
Jul 16, 2022
Campus Profile: University of North Carolina-Greensboro
UNC Greensboro is a public university in Greensboro. Around 15,178 undergraduate students are enrolled at the unive…
By Mahmood Alomar
Jul 10, 2022
