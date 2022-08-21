Opinion
Opinions
Opinions
FURNISH: Not studying war is a recipe for disaster
While higher education officials constantly trumpet 'diversity' and 'global awareness,' courses on non-Western warf…
By Timothy Furnish
Aug 21, 2022
FMR. COLLEGIATE ATHLETIC DIRECTOR: Biden’s proposed changes to Title IX will harm women
Professor Rob Jenkins has seen the benefits of Title IX firsthand as a former collegiate athletic director and bask…
By Rob Jenkins
Aug 19, 2022
ANALYSIS: California bill is a disservice for community college students' goals
Accelerating unprepared students through classes will only result in a generation of untrained graduates brandishin…
By Emily Fowler
Aug 7, 2022
JENKINS: 'Equity' sounds good, but it's actually a bad thing
Equity, which is not the same as equality, is an unjust, Marxist-inspired, redistributionist concept that is antith…
By Rob Jenkins
Jul 31, 2022
MARSCHALL: Liberal bias on campus does not just happen
The professors, administrators, students, and activists turning college campuses into kangaroo courts for woke just…
By Zachary Marschall, PhD
Jul 17, 2022
COOK: Philosophy scholars are wrong about abortion
Below is breakdown of prominent pro-abortion arguments in the field of philosophy and explanations for why they are…
By Ben Cook
Jul 3, 2022
SCHWERHA: Biden's social agenda is achieved at women's expense. That ends now.
The clear lack of regard for science, for integrity, and for the well-being of women in America has been apparent a…
By Alexa Schwerha
Jun 26, 2022
ACADEMICALLY SPEAKING: Anti-health progressives are wrong that America is on the flab-to-fascism track
The left has been enabling unhealthy habits while simultaneously writing off gym and fitness culture as gateways to…
By Zachary Marschall, PhD
Jun 19, 2022
OP-ED: Oberlin learns a $31 million lesson for falsely accusing a local family business of racism
The actions of school administrators sealed the College’s fate in defamation case to the tune of over $30 million.
By Ken Tashjy
Jun 12, 2022
SCHWERHA: Matt Walsh film forces academics to confront their hypocrisies on gender ideology
In Matt Walsh's Daily Wire documentary What is a Woman?, academics defend their advocacy for radical gender ideolog…
By Alexa Schwerha
Jun 5, 2022
ACADEMICALLY SPEAKING: ‘Benjamin Franklin’ shows America how to move forward from Critical Race Theory
If Critical Race Theory proponents truly desire change, they must move beyond their simplistic and academically laz…
By Zachary Marschall, PhD
Apr 28, 2022
CORDI: 'Critical Race Theory' is incompatible with freedom of speech or equal treatment
If treating people equally regardless of their race is the desired outcome in all of this, then Critical Race Theor…
By Peter Cordi
Apr 17, 2022
ANALYSIS: Do implicit bias trainings actually work? These studies raise important questions.
According to recent studies, there appears to be a lack of evidence that implicit bias training is effective regard…
By Allie Simon
Apr 1, 2022
MARSCHALL: Systemic discrimination explains the rise and fall of Karl Marx at the University of Florida
Even if most professors at one university are mainstream liberals, the absence of a robust center-right voice withi…
By Zachary Marschall, PhD
Mar 27, 2022
OPINION: Women's opportunities are being taken away by 'womxn'
Biological men that identify as women are invading the area created specifically for women and are not only doing a…
By Kate Hirzel
Mar 13, 2022
ACADEMICALLY SPEAKING: Why 'decolonized' campuses affect America's national resolve
Academic radicalism looks to the most extreme corners of political ideology for inspiration because it is that auth…
By Zachary Marschall, PhD
Mar 6, 2022
MARSCHALL: Nikole Hannah-Jones making Ukraine coverage about herself is an exercise in contemptible narcissism
Global events cannot always be about some Americans’ pet culture-war projects at home. The world does not revolve a…
By Zachary Marschall, PhD
Feb 28, 2022
ANALYSIS: Academia's woke influence on the media
This marriage of intelligentsia with newsmakers is particularly concerning as it creates an elitist system of rule …
By Peter Cordi
Feb 27, 2022
OP-ED: It’s Time to Prioritize Health—Healthy Discourse, That Is
Colleges are hoping you won’t notice that they still do not let some outside speakers come to campus. Or that you w…
By Cece O'Leary
Feb 20, 2022
OP-ED: OSU missed an opportunity to show support for law enforcement when it coddled student who assaulted a police officer
By failing to effectively discipline Mattin, OSU has minimized his criminal conduct and set a clear standard for th…
By Ken Tashjy
Feb 13, 2022
Next