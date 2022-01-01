Zachary Marschall received a PhD from George Mason University and is an Adjunct Assistant Professor at the University of Kentucky. "Academically Speaking," his series for Campus Reform, reveals how radical ideas originating in academia impact Americans’ daily lives. Zachary is a member of the National Association of Scholars.
Rob Jenkins is a Higher Education Fellow with Campus Reform and a tenured associate professor of English at Georgia State University - Perimeter College. In a career spanning more than three decades at five different institutions, he has served as a head men’s basketball coach, an athletic director, a department chair, and an academic dean, as well as a faculty member. He has won multiple awards for his coaching and teachin...
Dr. Timothy Furnish is a writer, analyst and author of five books, with over 13 years college teaching experience. He has taught at Georgia Perimeter College, Reinhardt University, Kennesaw State University and Norwich University. Outside academia, he has lectured at Joint Special Operations University, Defense Institute for Security Assistance Management, the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and several other intelligence and mi...
Nicholas Giordano is a Professor of Political Science at Suffolk Community College and host of The P.A.S. Report Podcast. Recognized and well-respected for his analysis, Professor Giordano appears on radio and television to provide analysis on current issues and trends within government, politics, international relations, education, homeland security/emergency management, and social/cultural related issues. In addition, he is regularly...
Ken Tashjy served as General Counsel for the Massachusetts Community College System for over 21 years and currently serves as a higher education attorney and consultant. He has taught as an adjunct instructor at Suffolk University since 2008, and previously at Brandeis University as a Guberman Teaching Fellow. He received a B.A. in Psychology from Susquehanna University, an M.Ed. in Higher Education Administration from the University ...
Kate Hirzel is the Correspondent Director for Campus Reform. She has trained students for TV and radio interviews for Fox, Newsmax, Sinclair, OANN, and more. Kate manages the Campus Correspondents. Previously she worked as a field director for Presidential and Congressional campaigns. Kate graduated with majors in economics and management and political science and was president of College Republicans at Albion College.
Ben Cook is Correspondent Editor for Campus Reform. He is completing his PhD at Syracuse University, previously graduating from the University of Central Florida, where he studied philosophy and political science. Ben has published professionally in the field of philosophy and has taught courses on political and moral theory. He also served as Fellow at the Jack Miller Center's Summer Institute on the republican tradition.
Jared Gould serves as News Editor at Campus Reform. Prior to joining our team, Jared worked with former Governor Phil Bryant at Bryant Songy Snell Global Partners, a private government relations and business consulting firm in Ridgeland, Mississippi. He also previously worked in the Office of Governor Phil Bryant and The Faith & Politics Institute in Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi.
Rachel Kennedy is Campus Reform's Digital Media Editor. She received a BA in Communication Studies from Westmont College in Santa Barbara, and an MA in Mass Communication and Media Studies from San Diego State University. Prior to joining the team, Rachel worked as Digital and Communications Manager for a think-tank in Arlington Virginia, and as Public Affairs Specialist and Social Media Manager with the Department of Defense in New Yor...
Alexa Schwerha is a reporter for Campus Reform. She was the Regional Field Coordinator at Leadership Institute for Texas and New Mexico. She graduated Kent State University with a degree in Communication Studies and Political Science. Prior to her work at the Leadership Institute, she worked for the Ohio Republican Party to help elect Republicans across the state during the 2020 election cycle.
Kate Anderson is a reporter for Campus Reform. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Nebraska-Omaha with a Bachelor of Arts in political science. Prior to Campus Reform, she worked for Turning Point USA as a campus coordinator and was president of the University of Nebraska-Omaha’s Turning Point USA chapter. Kate is also the sociopolitical editor for Chritical Magazine.
Avery is from Wingate, North Carolina, and a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Avery is a former studios intern at the Leadership Institute and the video editor and graphic designer for Campus Reform. She also communicates with correspondents about pitches and articles, does periodic reporting, and manages Campus Reform's social media platforms.
Jonathan LaRosa is the Correspondent Recruiter for Campus Reform. As an orphan in Beijing, China, for four years, and then adopted and raised in the inner-city of Indianapolis, Indiana, by a second-generation Italian father and a French American mother, he holds a deep respect for protecting the freedom of all Americans. He graduated from the O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University, studying public affa...