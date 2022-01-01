Higher Education Fellow Program

The Leadership Institute's Campus Reform launched its Higher Education Fellows program in the summer of 2022 to elevate the voices of professors and college administrators concerned about academia’s leftward shift away from the classical liberal education tradition that embraces truth, knowledge, and diversity of thought.

Campus Reform provides these Fellows with a platform to speak out and share their concerns and suggestions about the future of American higher education.

Fellows will educate Campus Reform’s professional and student journalists, providing them insight and subject matter expertise from their fields of study. This program adds to Campus Reform’s resources to create and mentor the next generation of conservative journalists and media professionals.

Campus Reform’s Higher Education Fellows bring their unique experiences and perspectives to expand Campus Reform’s efforts to educate the public and raise awareness of higher education policies, initiatives, programs, and theories that promote political correctness, censorship, equity, and woke culture over truth, knowledge, and academic achievement.