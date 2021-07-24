CAMPUS PROFILE: University of Massachusetts Amherst
University of Massachusetts Amherst is a public university within the Massachusetts State University System. Around 24,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Gun Club
Republican Club
Student Alliance for Israel
UMass Students for Life
Young Americans for Liberty
Liberal Organizations:
2 in 20 Advisory Board
Climateers
Global Awareness and Social Justice Advocacy
Graduate Queers and Allies
Green-Rainbow Party
Her Campus UMass Amherst
International Socialist Organization
MASSPIRG
Organization for Black Leftist Unity
Pride Alliance
Rights of Animals and Vegan Education
Roosevelt Institute Campus Network
Student Action
Students for Fair Housing
Students for Justice in Palestine
Sustainable UMASS Coalition
UMass Students for Reproductive Justice
University Democrats
OpenSecrets Data on University of Massachusetts Amherst Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 96.93% of University of Massachusetts Amherst employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3.07% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
University of Massachusetts Amherst has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
University of Massachusetts Amherst is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about University of Massachusetts Amherst:
Conservative students report 'unfair treatment' at UMass-Amherst
A survey conducted by the University of Massachusetts Amherst found that conservative students are among the most likely to face ostracism and “unfair treatment” on campus.
UMass prof: We don’t say White male composers’ full names because of ‘inequity’
Christopher White, a professor of music theory at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, stated that the music world should “fullname” all composers to smooth inequities between White men and female, non-White artists.
UMass-Amherst sued for limiting free speech to 1 hour per day
A conservative student group is suing the University of Massachusetts-Amherst for limiting “speeches and rallies” to a tiny portion of campus for just one hour per day.