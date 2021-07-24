SMITH: It’s Nice To See A Christian University Reject Woke Ideology

On this week’s episode of the Campus Countdown, Campus Reform video reporter Addison Smith praised Cairn University for rejecting woke school accreditation policies.

After the Council on Social Work Education considered implementing accreditation policies that Cairn considered to be “inconsistent with our biblical view of humanity, human nature, and the world,” the school shut down its social work program.

Smith lauded Cairn for the decision: “It’s nice to see a Christian school not cave in to an ideology that obviously contradicts biblical standards and biblical teachings.”

In the rest of the episode, Smith discussed a Rhode Island professor who blamed “every single” future Covid death on Republicans, and broke down a Michigan State professor’s claim that black geologists “may be seen as a threat” for holding hammers. Plus, in the woke tweet of the week, Smith criticized a professor who claimed that being incarcerated in America is akin to being sent to Soviet and Nazi prisons.

