CAMPUS PROFILE: Florida International University
Florida International University is a public university within the State University System of Florida. Around 49,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans at FIU
Republicans at Florida International University
Students for Life at Florida International University
Turning Point USA
Liberal Organizations:
College Democrats at FIU
Gender & Sexuality Alliance BBC
Here to Dream
Honors College Pride Club
March For Our Lives @ FIU
Planned Parenthood Generation Action
YDSA at FIU
Pride Center
Pride Student Union
OpenSecrets Data on Florida International University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 90.33% of Florida International University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 9.67% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Florida International University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Florida International University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about Florida International University:
FIU student body prez circulates anti-Trump 'holiday message'
The Student Body President of Florida International University sent a campus-wide email to air grievances about President-elect Trump’s immigration plans under the guise of a holiday greeting. Speaking on behalf of the Student Government Association and Faculty Senate, Alian Collazo declared emphatic support for illegal immigrant students, offering them advice for avoiding arrest and deportation.
FIU urged students to attend pro-BLM 'Blackout' event
Florida International University’s Campus Life department issued multiple calls for the entire student body to “Stand with BSU,” the Black Student Union, in aligning themselves with the Black Lives Matter movement.
FIU prof.: cops ‘never’ arrest people for failing to pay taxes
During an impromptu debate with students on the desirability of taxes, a Florida International University professor declared that nobody has ever been arrested for tax evasion.