No data

CAMPUS PROFILE: Florida International University

Florida International University is a public university within the State University System of Florida. Around 49,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Maria Colombo | Florida Campus Correspondent
Monday, August 9, 2021 4:30 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Florida International University is a public university within the State University System of Florida. Around 49,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:



Conservative Organizations: 


College Republicans at FIU

Republicans at Florida International University

Students for Life at Florida International University

Turning Point USA

 


Liberal Organizations: 


College Democrats at FIU

Gender & Sexuality Alliance BBC

Here to Dream

Honors College Pride Club

March For Our Lives @ FIU

Planned Parenthood Generation Action

YDSA at FIU

Pride Center

Pride Student Union

 

OpenSecrets Data on Florida International University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 90.33% of Florida International University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 9.67% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets. 

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Florida International University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 


COVID-19:

Florida International University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

 

Stories by Campus Reform about Florida International University:


FIU student body prez circulates anti-Trump 'holiday message'

The Student Body President of Florida International University sent a campus-wide email to air grievances about President-elect Trump’s immigration plans under the guise of a holiday greeting. Speaking on behalf of the Student Government Association and Faculty Senate, Alian Collazo declared emphatic support for illegal immigrant students, offering them advice for avoiding arrest and deportation.


FIU urged students to attend pro-BLM 'Blackout' event

Florida International University’s Campus Life department issued multiple calls for the entire student body to “Stand with BSU,” the Black Student Union, in aligning themselves with the Black Lives Matter movement.


FIU prof.: cops ‘never’ arrest people for failing to pay taxes

During an impromptu debate with students on the desirability of taxes, a Florida International University professor declared that nobody has ever been arrested for tax evasion.

Staff image