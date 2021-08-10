CAMPUS PROFILE: Central Michigan University

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Central Michigan University is a public university within the Michigan Association of State Universities. Around 15,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:





Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans

Turning Point USA





Liberal Organizations:

Amnesty International-CMU

College Democrats at Central Michigan University

New America Project

Planned Parenthood Next Generation

Students Demand Action at Central Michigan University

The Organization of Women Leaders

Office of LGBTQ Services and Gender Equity Programs

DREAM Central

Have Your Point Expressed

PERIOD @ Central Michigan University

Transcend

Students Advocating Gender Equality





OpenSecrets Data on Central Michigan University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 82.46% of Central Michigan University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 17.54% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Central Michigan University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.





COVID-19:

Central Michigan University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

