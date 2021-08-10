CAMPUS PROFILE: Central Michigan University
Central Michigan University is a public university within the Michigan Association of State Universities. Around 15,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Turning Point USA
Liberal Organizations:
Amnesty International-CMU
College Democrats at Central Michigan University
New America Project
Planned Parenthood Next Generation
Students Demand Action at Central Michigan University
The Organization of Women Leaders
Office of LGBTQ Services and Gender Equity Programs
DREAM Central
Have Your Point Expressed
PERIOD @ Central Michigan University
Transcend
Students Advocating Gender Equality
OpenSecrets Data on Central Michigan University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 82.46% of Central Michigan University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 17.54% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Central Michigan University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Central Michigan University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about Central Michigan University:
Prof allegedly admits to tearing down conservative group's posters in secret audio
The professor allegedly admitted that she knew she was breaking the law by way of "civil disobedience." Despite her vandalous acts, she says she wants more conservative activism on campus, admitting that they are at a disadvantage on campus.
After reading 'How to Be An Anti-Racist,' Central Michigan U president vows to act accordingly
After reading and re-reading the book, he will pursue several new reforms for the university. The president of Central Michigan University read the bestselling book "How to Be an Antiracist "by Ibram Kendi.