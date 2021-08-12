CAMPUS PROFILE: University of Miami

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of Miami is a private research university. Around 11,300 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:





Conservative Organizations:

Canes for Israel

Students for Life Miami

UM College Republicans

Liberal Organizations:

College Democratic Socialists

Brothers Overcoming Negativity & Destruction

Planned Parenthood

Generation Action at UM

Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

Young and College Democrats at the University of Miami

Alternative Breaks

Climate Reality Project

Amnesty International at the University of Miami

IGNITE UMiami

LGBTQ Student Center

SpectrUM

OpenSecrets Data on University of Miami Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 88.99% of University of Miami employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 11.01% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Miami has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.









COVID-19:

University of Miami is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, but the vaccine is required for faculty and staff.

Stories by Campus Reform about University of Miami:





University of Miami opens new campus housing for LGBTQIA+ students

The University of Miami LGBTQ student center has announced that it will be launching a pilot Living Learning Community program for LGBTQ students and allies, while requiring students to take courses within the genders and sexualities department.





University of Miami cancels Milo event due to ‘security concerns’

The University of Miami cancelled an event featuring Milo Yiannopoulos due to unspecified ‘security concerns’ after his criticization of liberal professors in a YouTube video.





University of Miami offers full scholarship to DACA students

The University of Miami is offering to cover 100% of demonstrated financial need for DACA students that are also Florida residents, including tuition and fees, room and board, and student health insurance.