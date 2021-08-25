Campus Reform | Campus Profile: Virginia Commonwealth University
Campus Profile: Virginia Commonwealth University

Virginia Commonwealth University is a public university under the auspices of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia. Around 22,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Gabrielle Dankanich | DC Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, August 25, 2021 11:30 AM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Virginia Commonwealth University is a public university under the auspices of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia. Around 22,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university. 


Official Political Student Organizations:


Conservative Organizations: 

College Republicans of VCU

Turning Point USA at VCU

 

Liberal Organizations: 

Amnesty International at VCU

March for Our Lives VCU

Medicine with Pride

Planned Parenthood Generation Action at VCU

PrideRx

Queer & Trans Social Workers @ VCU

Queer Action

Queer Graduates for Advocacy and Development

STEM at Virginia Commonwealth University

Students Demand Action at VCU

Students for Bernie

Teachers for Social Justice @ VCU

the Collective

Triangle Club VCU

UndocuRams

United4Palestine

Young Democratic Socialists of America at VCU

Young Democrats at VCU


OpenSecrets Data on Virginia Commonwealth University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 85.62% of Virginia Commonwealth University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 14.38% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.



Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Virginia Commonwealth University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 





COVID-19:

Virginia Commonwealth University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.


Stories by Campus Reform about Virginia Commonwealth University: 


Universities suffer more than $100k in damages amid violent weekend protests

Demonstrations held in support of Portland protesters resulted in at least $100,000 worth of damage at Virginia Commonwealth University.


Schools shelling out tens, maybe HUNDREDS of thousands for LGBT staff

While the school is willing to pay up to $41,000 for the role, another university is willing to fork up more than double that for a similar position.


CANCEL CULTURE: Profs targeted for standing up to the Left

Javier Tapia, an associate professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, has been banned from campus after being accused of racial profiling, despite the fact that an investigation found no signs of racism or discrimination on his part. 

