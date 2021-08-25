Campus Profile: Virginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Commonwealth University is a public university under the auspices of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia. Around 22,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans of VCU
Turning Point USA at VCU
Liberal Organizations:
Amnesty International at VCU
March for Our Lives VCU
Medicine with Pride
Planned Parenthood Generation Action at VCU
PrideRx
Queer & Trans Social Workers @ VCU
Queer Action
Queer Graduates for Advocacy and Development
STEM at Virginia Commonwealth University
Students Demand Action at VCU
Students for Bernie
Teachers for Social Justice @ VCU
the Collective
Triangle Club VCU
UndocuRams
United4Palestine
Young Democratic Socialists of America at VCU
Young Democrats at VCU
OpenSecrets Data on Virginia Commonwealth University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 85.62% of Virginia Commonwealth University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 14.38% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Virginia Commonwealth University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Virginia Commonwealth University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
