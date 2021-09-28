Campus Profile: Illinois Institute of Technology
Illinois Institute of Technology is a private university in Illinois. Around 3,100 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Young Americans for Liberty
Liberal Organizations:
Citizens’ Climate Lobby
Peer Equity Education Project
Prism (LGBTQIA+)
Students for Justice in Palestine
OpenSecrets Data on Illinois Institute of Technology Employee Political Donations
In the 2020 election cycle, 98.55% of Illinois Institute of Technology employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 1.45% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.
COVID-19:
Illinois Institute of Technology is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff members.
Stories by Campus Reform about Illinois Institute of Technology:
EXCLUSIVE: Illinois Tech students shut down conservative group before it even starts
A student at Illinois Tech tried to start a Turning Point USA chapter on his campus. More than 100 students expressed interest in joining. Following backlash from classmates and the student government, he decided to withdraw the request.