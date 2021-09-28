Campus Reform | Campus Profile: Illinois Institute of Technology
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become an Investigator
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
No results

Campus Profile: Illinois Institute of Technology

Illinois Institute of Technology is a private university in Illinois. Around 3,100 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
Could not load trending articles
Johani King | Florida Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, September 28, 2021 11:30 AM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Illinois Institute of Technology is a private university in Illinois. Around 3,100 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university. 

Official Political Student Organizations:



Conservative Organizations: 

Young Americans for Liberty


Liberal Organizations: 

Citizens’ Climate Lobby

Peer Equity Education Project 

Prism (LGBTQIA+)

Students for Justice in Palestine


OpenSecrets Data on Illinois Institute of Technology Employee Political Donations

In the 2020 election cycle, 98.55% of Illinois Institute of Technology employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 1.45% of donations went to Republican candidates in federal elections, according to data from OpenSecrets.


COVID-19:

Illinois Institute of Technology is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff members. 

 

Stories by Campus Reform about Illinois Institute of Technology:


EXCLUSIVE: Illinois Tech students shut down conservative group before it even starts

A student at Illinois Tech tried to start a Turning Point USA chapter on his campus. More than 100 students expressed interest in joining. Following backlash from classmates and the student government, he decided to withdraw the request.

Share this article
Staff image